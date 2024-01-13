International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/biden-says-us-not-in-de-facto-proxy-war-with-iran-amid-mideast-attacks-1116138155.html
Biden Says US Not in De Facto Proxy War With Iran Amid Mideast Attacks
Biden Says US Not in De Facto Proxy War With Iran Amid Mideast Attacks
US President Joe Biden told reporters he does not think the United States is in a de facto proxy war with Iran as it deals with violence in the Middle East.
2024-01-13T03:00+0000
2024-01-13T03:00+0000
world
us
joe biden
houthi
houthis
yemen
iran
red sea crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115731115_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_e41754bcd001e08550cc766ad6615000.jpg
"No," Biden said on Friday when asked if the United States is in a de facto proxy war with Iran. Biden also said Iran does not want a war with the United States.Iran has already rejected accusations from Western countries over Tehran's alleged involvement in the Houthi attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea. In addition, Iran emphasized that resistance groups in the Middle East, such as the Houthis, do not receive any instructions from Iran. The United States and the United Kingdom carried out strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen in response to attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. US officials said these strikes were meant to degrade the Houthis' capability to launch attacks. The US military said it hit more than 60 targets at 16 Houthi locations, including command and control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities and air defense radar systems. The Houthis threatened that the United States and the United Kingdom would pay a "high price" for the attack. The group previously announced their plans to prevent the passage of ships linked to Israeli companies or bound for Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea until the country stops military actions in the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/red-sea-crisis-us-navy-attacks-yemens-houthis--1116132243.html
yemen
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115731115_342:0:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9486062dd8c8509fa38f440e49d270d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden, iran, is us at proxy war with iran, us proxy wars, us attacked houthi, us uk strikes against houthi, red sea crisis
biden, iran, is us at proxy war with iran, us proxy wars, us attacked houthi, us uk strikes against houthi, red sea crisis

Biden Says US Not in De Facto Proxy War With Iran Amid Mideast Attacks

03:00 GMT 13.01.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankUS President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden told reporters he does not think the United States is in a de facto proxy war with Iran as it deals with violence in the Middle East.
"No," Biden said on Friday when asked if the United States is in a de facto proxy war with Iran.
Biden also said Iran does not want a war with the United States.
Iran has already rejected accusations from Western countries over Tehran's alleged involvement in the Houthi attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea. In addition, Iran emphasized that resistance groups in the Middle East, such as the Houthis, do not receive any instructions from Iran.
The United States and the United Kingdom carried out strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen in response to attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. US officials said these strikes were meant to degrade the Houthis' capability to launch attacks.
Red Sea Crisis: US Navy Attacks Yemen’s Houthis - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2024
New Rules
Red Sea Crisis: US Navy Attacks Yemen’s Houthis
Yesterday, 14:00 GMT
The US military said it hit more than 60 targets at 16 Houthi locations, including command and control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities and air defense radar systems.
The Houthis threatened that the United States and the United Kingdom would pay a "high price" for the attack. The group previously announced their plans to prevent the passage of ships linked to Israeli companies or bound for Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea until the country stops military actions in the Gaza Strip.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала