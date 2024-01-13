https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/biden-says-us-not-in-de-facto-proxy-war-with-iran-amid-mideast-attacks-1116138155.html

Biden Says US Not in De Facto Proxy War With Iran Amid Mideast Attacks

US President Joe Biden told reporters he does not think the United States is in a de facto proxy war with Iran as it deals with violence in the Middle East.

"No," Biden said on Friday when asked if the United States is in a de facto proxy war with Iran. Biden also said Iran does not want a war with the United States.Iran has already rejected accusations from Western countries over Tehran's alleged involvement in the Houthi attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea. In addition, Iran emphasized that resistance groups in the Middle East, such as the Houthis, do not receive any instructions from Iran. The United States and the United Kingdom carried out strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen in response to attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. US officials said these strikes were meant to degrade the Houthis' capability to launch attacks. The US military said it hit more than 60 targets at 16 Houthi locations, including command and control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities and air defense radar systems. The Houthis threatened that the United States and the United Kingdom would pay a "high price" for the attack. The group previously announced their plans to prevent the passage of ships linked to Israeli companies or bound for Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea until the country stops military actions in the Gaza Strip.

