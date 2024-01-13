https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/new-turtle-wheeled-drone-starts-delivering-shells-to-russian-forces-in-ukrainian-conflict-zone-1116146705.html

New 'Turtle' Wheeled Drone Starts Delivering Shells to Russian Forces in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

New 'Turtle' Wheeled Drone Starts Delivering Shells to Russian Forces in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

One of the Russian troop units has started using a new prototype wheeled drone.

2024-01-13T17:50+0000

2024-01-13T17:50+0000

2024-01-13T17:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

lugansk people’s republic

drone

testing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0d/1116146829_0:10:1440:820_1920x0_80_0_0_b24e3e338eac778565270004736aa644.jpg

“Cherepakha” (lit. Turtle) is a new wheeled cargo drone developed by a Russian company called Argo, which has recently entered testing in battlefield conditions in the Lugansk People’s Republic.According to Argo’s CEO Konstantin Bagdasarov, the drone has been deployed with one of the Russian troop units operating on the front line and is primarily being used to deliver munitions, including shells for mortar crews and rations to soldiers stationed on forward positions.The drone can move up to 500 kg of cargo and has a maximum speed that does not exceed 10 kilometers per hour (hence the name) as it was designed to match the speed of a marching infantry unit. “Cherepakha” can also be programmed to follow a radio marker carried by a squad leader.Argo is currently developing other modifications of the “Cherepakha” that can be outfitted with lidar and satellite uplink. The new models may vary in size and can be mounted on both wheeled and tracked chassis.The promotional materials previously disseminated by the company also suggest that, aside from operating as a cargo drone, “Cherepakha” could also be repurposed for other tasks such as surveillance, fire support, rescue operations and medevac.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/why-is-kalashnikovs-zala-kub-drone-a-nightmare-for-ukrainian-military-1116102515.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russian armed forces, russian army, russian drones, russian uavs, new russian drones, new russian uavs, wheeled drone, delivery drone, turtle drone