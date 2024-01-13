https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/newly-elected-taiwanese-regional-leader-announces-plans-to-develop-semiconductor-industry-1116148093.html
Lai Ching-te of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party who has been elected as the regional leader on Saturday vowed to promote the development of the semiconductor industry.
"Once I become head of state, I will continue to promote the semiconductor industry," Lai told a press conference, adding that "it will also benefit the global economy." Taiwan is the world's most important supplier of semiconductors. Earlier in the day, Taiwan held elections of the regional leader and deputies of its parliament with a voter turnout of 69.8%, the local election board said. Lai was named the winner of the regional leader's election after securing 40.05% of the vote, with ballots from 17,759 polling stations out of 17,795 counted. The DPP itself, however, lost 11 parliamentary seats as a result of the elections. Lai will be inaugurated on May 20, 2024.
TAIPEI (Sputnik) - Lai Ching-te of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party who has been elected as the regional leader on Saturday vowed to promote the development of the semiconductor industry.
"Once I become head of state, I will continue to promote the semiconductor industry,"
Lai told a press conference, adding that "it will also benefit the global economy."
Taiwan is the world's most important supplier of semiconductors.
Earlier in the day, Taiwan held elections of the regional leader and deputies of its parliament with a voter turnout of 69.8%, the local election board said. Lai was named
the winner of the regional leader's election after securing 40.05% of the vote, with ballots from 17,759 polling stations out of 17,795 counted. The DPP itself, however, lost 11 parliamentary seats as a result of the elections. Lai will be inaugurated on May 20, 2024.