International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/newly-elected-taiwanese-regional-leader-announces-plans-to-develop-semiconductor-industry-1116148093.html
Newly Elected Taiwanese Regional Leader Announces Plans to Develop Semiconductor Industry
Newly Elected Taiwanese Regional Leader Announces Plans to Develop Semiconductor Industry
Lai Ching-te of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party who has been elected as the regional leader on Saturday vowed to promote the development of the semiconductor industry.
2024-01-13T19:00+0000
2024-01-13T19:00+0000
asia
taiwan
democratic progressive party (dpp)
semiconductors
microchip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111991456_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ccbfef9c0d67496bb943c3da0664cc8.jpg
"Once I become head of state, I will continue to promote the semiconductor industry," Lai told a press conference, adding that "it will also benefit the global economy." Taiwan is the world's most important supplier of semiconductors. Earlier in the day, Taiwan held elections of the regional leader and deputies of its parliament with a voter turnout of 69.8%, the local election board said. Lai was named the winner of the regional leader's election after securing 40.05% of the vote, with ballots from 17,759 polling stations out of 17,795 counted. The DPP itself, however, lost 11 parliamentary seats as a result of the elections. Lai will be inaugurated on May 20, 2024.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221109/how-taiwans-outsized-clout-in-semiconductor-manufacturing-is-weaponized-by-biden-admin-1103942071.html
taiwan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111991456_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3453db9f100f98a48587f7cabf3d8a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taiwan, taiwan elections, lai ching-te, democratic progressive party (dpp), semiconductor industry, semiconductors, microchips
taiwan, taiwan elections, lai ching-te, democratic progressive party (dpp), semiconductor industry, semiconductors, microchips

Newly Elected Taiwanese Regional Leader Announces Plans to Develop Semiconductor Industry

19:00 GMT 13.01.2024
© Sputnik / Alexei Kudenko / Go to the mediabankMicrochip production
Microchip production - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2024
© Sputnik / Alexei Kudenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
TAIPEI (Sputnik) - Lai Ching-te of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party who has been elected as the regional leader on Saturday vowed to promote the development of the semiconductor industry.
"Once I become head of state, I will continue to promote the semiconductor industry," Lai told a press conference, adding that "it will also benefit the global economy."
Taiwan is the world's most important supplier of semiconductors.
Computer chip - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2022
World
How Taiwan's Outsized Clout in Semiconductor Manufacturing is 'Weaponized' by Biden Admin
9 November 2022, 16:26 GMT
Earlier in the day, Taiwan held elections of the regional leader and deputies of its parliament with a voter turnout of 69.8%, the local election board said. Lai was named the winner of the regional leader's election after securing 40.05% of the vote, with ballots from 17,759 polling stations out of 17,795 counted. The DPP itself, however, lost 11 parliamentary seats as a result of the elections. Lai will be inaugurated on May 20, 2024.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала