https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/us-uk-carrying-out-new-strikes-on-naval-base-in-western-yemen-1116146441.html

US, UK Carrying Out New Strikes on Naval Base in Western Yemen

The United States and the United Kingdom are carrying out new strikes against a Yemeni military naval base that is located opposite the coast of the port city of Al Hudaydah in western Yemen, a source in the local government told Sputnik on Saturday.

"US and UK aircraft are carrying out strikes on a naval base in the western Yemeni city of Al Hudaydah," the source said. At the same time, Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen reported that explosions were heard in southern Al Hudaydah.In the early hours of Friday, the United States and the UK carried out air strikes against Houthi positions in retaliation for attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The strikes hit more than 60 targets in 16 different locations, US Air Forces Central said.Russia has condemned the air strikes on Yemen conducted in absence of a UN mandate, calling them a direct threat to global peace and security.

