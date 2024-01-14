https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/netanyahu-calls-for-gaza-egypt-border-closure--report-1116151668.html

Netanyahu Calls for Gaza-Egypt Border Closure – Report

Netanyahu Calls for Gaza-Egypt Border Closure – Report

Rafah border crossing remain the only route out and into Gaza. Tel-Aviv believes that weapons for Hamas are being smuggled that way.

2024-01-14T08:13+0000

2024-01-14T08:13+0000

2024-01-14T08:25+0000

world

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

israel

hamas

egypt

rafah

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114635037_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_87f6f6a5ad12ec9838fa327059b6beeb.jpg

The border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt must be closed to prevent the flow of weapons into the enclave, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, as quoted by CNN.He claimed that the Palestinian movement Hamas has been using the border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Stgrip to smuggle weapons.Currently, Israel controls all the Gaza Strip border crossings (including airspace and maritime routes) apart from town of Rafah on the border with Egypt. According to the broadcaster, Israel is undecided about means of controlling the Gaza-Egypt border, but obviously mulls different options.Earlier, Egyptian officials warned that any Israeli incursion in the zone would be considered as blatant violation of the 1979 peace treaty.Egypt's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid stressed that Israeli intentions to control the Gaza-Egypt border are “subject to scrutiny”.“Egypt fully controls its borders and controls it completely, and these issues are subject to legal and security agreements between the countries involved, so any talk on this matter is generally subject to scrutiny and is responded to with declared positions,” he stressed in an interview with a local TV channel.In October Palestinian military group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing a barrage of missiles and penetrating its territory. In response, Israeli government launched operation “Swords of Iron”, introduced a complete humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip and started indiscriminate strikes on its infrastructure. The conflict resulted in death of over 24 thousands of Gaza residents and over 1 thousand of Israeli citizens. Palestinian healthcare system collapsed, over 1,9 million of Palestinians left their homes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/100-days-of-war-in-gaza-looking-back-1116150863.html

israel

egypt

rafah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

israel gaza war, rafah border crossing, hamas, gaza strip crisis, gaza rafah