International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/russian-foreign-minister-to-hold-talks-with-north-korean-delegation-in-moscow-1116157856.html
Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With North Korean Delegation in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With North Korean Delegation in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with a North Korean delegation in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Sunday.
2024-01-14T12:07+0000
2024-01-14T12:07+0000
world
sergey lavrov
maria zakharova
choe son hui
russia
north korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116157434_0:0:3153:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_da74a091e724c7986325a7c27f7da399.jpg
"We are expecting a North Korean delegation in Moscow. Negotiations with Sergey Lavrov are planned," Zakharova said. Earlier in the day, North Korean media reported that the country's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui would visit Russia from January 15-17.
russia
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116157434_219:0:2950:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bcbbd0a535c7c69169e4a8cf53329ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, nort korea, sergey lavrov, choe son hui
russia, nort korea, sergey lavrov, choe son hui

Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With North Korean Delegation in Moscow

12:07 GMT 14.01.2024
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, shakes hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui during a meeting, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, shakes hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui during a meeting, in Pyongyang, North Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2024
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with a North Korean delegation in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Sunday.
"We are expecting a North Korean delegation in Moscow. Negotiations with Sergey Lavrov are planned," Zakharova said.
Earlier in the day, North Korean media reported that the country's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui would visit Russia from January 15-17.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала