Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With North Korean Delegation in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with a North Korean delegation in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We are expecting a North Korean delegation in Moscow. Negotiations with Sergey Lavrov are planned," Zakharova said. Earlier in the day, North Korean media reported that the country's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui would visit Russia from January 15-17.

