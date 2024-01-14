https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/russian-foreign-minister-to-hold-talks-with-north-korean-delegation-in-moscow-1116157856.html
Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With North Korean Delegation in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With North Korean Delegation in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with a North Korean delegation in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Sunday.
2024-01-14T12:07+0000
2024-01-14T12:07+0000
2024-01-14T12:07+0000
world
sergey lavrov
maria zakharova
choe son hui
russia
north korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116157434_0:0:3153:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_da74a091e724c7986325a7c27f7da399.jpg
"We are expecting a North Korean delegation in Moscow. Negotiations with Sergey Lavrov are planned," Zakharova said. Earlier in the day, North Korean media reported that the country's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui would visit Russia from January 15-17.
russia
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116157434_219:0:2950:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bcbbd0a535c7c69169e4a8cf53329ea.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, nort korea, sergey lavrov, choe son hui
russia, nort korea, sergey lavrov, choe son hui
Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With North Korean Delegation in Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with a North Korean delegation in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Sunday.
"We are expecting a North Korean delegation in Moscow. Negotiations with Sergey Lavrov are planned,"
Zakharova said.
Earlier in the day, North Korean media reported that the country's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui would visit Russia from January 15-17.