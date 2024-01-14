https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/source-confirms-to-sputnik-us-lawmakers-reach-deal-on-stopgap-bill-to-keep-govt-open-until-march-1116160475.html
Source Confirms to Sputnik US Lawmakers Reach Deal on Stopgap Bill to Keep Gov't Open Until March
Source Confirms to Sputnik US Lawmakers Reach Deal on Stopgap Bill to Keep Gov't Open Until March
Leadership in the US House of Representatives and Senate reached an agreement on another stopgap bill to keep the US government funded until March, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Sunday.
2024-01-14T16:32+0000
2024-01-14T16:32+0000
2024-01-14T16:32+0000
americas
us
us congress
us senate
us government
us government shutdown
us budget
funding
stopgap bill
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116160091_0:0:2907:1635_1920x0_80_0_0_1f27bb0bfc845a9c7e1cd71d8009b53f.jpg
"Can confirm," the source said when asked about reports of the House and Senate reaching a deal. A draft text of the measure is expected to be rolled out later on Sunday and votes should take place in the coming week, media reported. This measure will give US lawmakers time to continue work on a bipartisan spending package that provides some $1.6 trillion in spending for the next fiscal year, with $886 billion of it going to defense. In November, US Congress passed a so-called "laddered" government funding measure, which temporarily funded separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2. In order to avoid a partial or total government shutdown, lawmakers must pass appropriations bills on areas including agriculture and transportation by the first date, and on areas including defense, homeland security and foreign operations by the latter date.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116160091_178:0:2907:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_399a184dae7dc11a95efb421954f04ee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us government funding, bipartisan deal, us government shutdown, us house of representatives, us senate, stopgap bill
us government funding, bipartisan deal, us government shutdown, us house of representatives, us senate, stopgap bill
Source Confirms to Sputnik US Lawmakers Reach Deal on Stopgap Bill to Keep Gov't Open Until March
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Leadership in the US House of Representatives and Senate reached an agreement on another stopgap bill to keep the US government funded until March, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Can confirm,"
the source said when asked about reports
of the House and Senate reaching a deal.
A draft text of the measure is expected to be rolled out later on Sunday and votes should take place in the coming week, media reported.
This measure will give US lawmakers time to continue work
on a bipartisan spending package that provides some $1.6 trillion in spending
for the next fiscal year, with $886 billion of it going to defense.
In November, US Congress passed a so-called "laddered" government funding measure, which temporarily funded separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2.
In order to avoid a partial or total government shutdown, lawmakers must pass appropriations bills on areas including agriculture and transportation by the first date, and on areas including defense, homeland security and foreign operations by the latter date.