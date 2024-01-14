https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/us-uk-carrying-out-new-strikes-on-houthi-positions-in-western-yemen---source-1116164321.html

US, UK Carrying Out New Strikes on Houthi Positions in Western Yemen - Source

The United States and the United Kingdom launched new airstrikes on the positions of the rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, in western Yemen on Sunday evening, a military source told Sputnik.

"US and UK aircraft are carrying out strikes on the Ansar Allah movement's targets in Al Luhayyah area in the north of the Red Sea coastal province of Al Hudaydah," the source said. In the early hours of Friday, the US and UK military carried out 23 airstrikes on targets in four provinces in different parts of Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa and the cities of Al Hudaydah, Taizz and Sadah, local government sources told Sputnik. Later in the day, the US Air Forces Central said that US strikes against the Houthis in Yemen had hit more than 60 targets in 16 different locations. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria later said that the US and the UK had carried out 73 strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, killing five fighters and injuring six others. A member of Houthis' high political council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, described the Western attacks as "barbaric terrorism" and "deliberate and unjustified aggression."

