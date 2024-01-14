International
A delegation comprising former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley and former Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg, will travel to Taiwan on Sunday, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said.
The delegation will meet with "a range of leading political figures" on Monday and convey congratulations from the American people to Taiwan on the election, the statement read. The AIT serves as the United States' de facto representation in Taiwan.On Saturday, the Taiwanese Central Election Commission named Lai Ching-te, the candidate from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the winner of the election after he secured 40.05% of the vote. Following the results, Moscow called on the international community to work to preserve stability in the region.
US Delegation to Touch Down in Taiwan 24 Hours After Regional Elections

09:39 GMT 14.01.2024 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 14.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US delegation of former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley and former Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg will be in Taipei on Sunday, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) has said.
The delegation will meet with "a range of leading political figures" on Monday and convey congratulations from the American people to Taiwan on the election, the statement read.
The AIT serves as the United States' de facto representation in Taiwan.
On Saturday, the Taiwanese Central Election Commission named Lai Ching-te, the candidate from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the winner of the election after he secured 40.05% of the vote.
Following the results, Moscow called on the international community to work to preserve stability in the region.

"We urge all external forces to refrain from provocative actions that undermine regional stability and international security in the Taiwan Strait amid the regional elections," Zakharova said in a statement.

