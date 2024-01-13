International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/china-to-firmly-oppose-actions-aimed-at-promoting-taiwans-independence-1116146021.html
China to Firmly Oppose Actions Aimed at Promoting Taiwan's Independence
China to Firmly Oppose Actions Aimed at Promoting Taiwan's Independence
China will firmly oppose any actions aimed at promoting Taiwan's independence and interference by external forces in the country's internal affairs, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office Chen Binhua said on Saturday, commenting on the results of the island's elections.
2024-01-13T15:57+0000
2024-01-13T15:57+0000
asia
taiwan
china
democratic progressive party (dpp)
election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110488657_0:164:3040:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d3164fa3e3d485d5b827accc9b54ce40.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese Central Election Commission named Lai Ching-te, the candidate from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the winner of the regional leader's election as he secured 40.05% of the vote. The DPP itself, however, lost 11 seats in the Legislative Yuan, the island's parliament, as a result of the elections. Beijing will work with all political parties and groups of Taiwan's society to promote exchanges and cooperation with the island, as well as peaceful relations with Taipei and the "reunification of the motherland," the spokesman added, "Today's elections in the Taiwan region showed that the Democratic Progressive Party does not represent mainstream opinion on the island. Taiwan is part of China," Chen added. In this regard, the island's elections will not change the main direction of the development of relations on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait and "the common desire of compatriots on both sides of the strait to become closer," the spokesman also said.
taiwan
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110488657_162:0:2878:2037_1920x0_80_0_0_f9a1a54c30f4874cc257c21717bf01c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, taiwan, taiwan election, taiwan independence, taiwan reunification with china
china, taiwan, taiwan election, taiwan independence, taiwan reunification with china

China to Firmly Oppose Actions Aimed at Promoting Taiwan's Independence

15:57 GMT 13.01.2024
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo / Go to the mediabankA view shows Chinese national flags in a street of an old neighbourhood as the city prepares for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing
A view shows Chinese national flags in a street of an old neighbourhood as the city prepares for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2024
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will firmly oppose any actions aimed at promoting Taiwan's independence and interference by external forces in the country's internal affairs, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office Chen Binhua said on Saturday, commenting on the results of the island's elections.
Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese Central Election Commission named Lai Ching-te, the candidate from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the winner of the regional leader's election as he secured 40.05% of the vote. The DPP itself, however, lost 11 seats in the Legislative Yuan, the island's parliament, as a result of the elections.
"We will adhere to the 1992 consensus, which embodies the One China principle, and firmly oppose separatist actions aimed at achieving Taiwan's independence, as well as interference by external forces," Chen told a briefing.
Beijing will work with all political parties and groups of Taiwan's society to promote exchanges and cooperation with the island, as well as peaceful relations with Taipei and the "reunification of the motherland," the spokesman added,
"Today's elections in the Taiwan region showed that the Democratic Progressive Party does not represent mainstream opinion on the island. Taiwan is part of China," Chen added.
In this regard, the island's elections will not change the main direction of the development of relations on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait and "the common desire of compatriots on both sides of the strait to become closer," the spokesman also said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала