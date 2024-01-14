https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/us-jeopardizes-shipping-in-red-sea---hezbollah-secretary-general-1116159635.html

US Jeopardizes Shipping in Red Sea - Hezbollah Secretary General

US Jeopardizes Shipping in Red Sea - Hezbollah Secretary General

US strikes on Yemen jeopardize shipping in the Red Sea, even for vessels unrelated to the conflict, but will not stop attacks on ships bound for Israeli ports, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday.

2024-01-14T15:26+0000

2024-01-14T15:26+0000

2024-01-14T15:26+0000

world

hassan nasrallah

yemen

red sea

israel

hezbollah

us

houthi

red sea crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107511/92/1075119279_0:115:2201:1353_1920x0_80_0_0_c0eb38e42a0e5c9883e0d665ed3da5fe.jpg

"Actions of the United States jeopardize navigation in the Red Sea, threatening the safety of even those ships not involved in the conflict," Nasrallah said during his speech broadcast by Al Jazeera. The US will not be able to stop the attacks on Israeli-related ships, Nasrallah said. "[US President Joe] Biden and his accomplices are acting stupidly in their arrogance, thinking they can stop Yemenis by attacking Yemen. They have sent threats to Iran, but that will not help them deal with Yemen, because the Yemenis, like in Lebanon, make decisions on their own," Nasrallah said. At the same time, Israel will accept the terms of the Palestinian resistance if Tel Aviv and its allies continue to fight on all fronts, including in Lebanon and Yemen, Nasrallah added. Lebanon has been ready for a full-scale war with Israel since the first day of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and is not afraid to join the war, Nasrallah said.

yemen

red sea

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us strikes on yemen, us strikes on houthis, red sea, red sea crisis, hassan nasrallah, hezbollah, gaza war, israel-hamas conflict, palestine-israel conflict