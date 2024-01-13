https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/biden-reportedly-ordered-start-of-planning-strikes-against-houthis-during-new-year-vacation-1116148545.html

Biden Reportedly Ordered Start of Planning Strikes Against Houthis During New Year Vacation

Biden Reportedly Ordered Start of Planning Strikes Against Houthis During New Year Vacation

US President Joe Biden ordered the start of planning strikes on targets of Yemen's Houthi rebels on January 1 following his meeting with the US national security team on the island of Saint Croix in the Caribbean Sea, where he was spending his New Year vacation, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing sources.

On the first day of 2024, Biden instructed the White House to keep condemning the Houthi attacks on the sidelines of the United Nations and expanding the US-led international coalition to secure shipping in the Red Sea, US and UK diplomatic sources told the newspaper. At the same time, the US president ordered the development of a Plan B in the event that diplomacy bears no fruit and asked the US national security team to make a list of targets in Yemen to be struck in such a case, the sources were quoted as saying by Bloomberg. During the next several days, Washington and London discussed military operations in the Red Sea and possible attacks on land targets of the Houthis, with Washington urging stricter measures and London, together with the European Union and its Middle Eastern allies, warning of the possibility of a direct conflict with Tehran, which the West has continuously accused of backing the Houthis. After another Houthi attack on January 9, both US and UK authorities expressed their belief that diplomacy would not lead to the desired result, the sources told Bloomberg, adding that later in the day, the US national security team one more time met with Biden in Washington. As a result of the meeting, the US president ordered Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to carry out air strikes against targets of Yemen's Houthi rebels in Yemen, Bloomberg reported. In the early hours of Friday, the US and UK military carried out 23 airstrikes on targets in four provinces in different parts of Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa and the cities of Al Hudaydah, Taizz and Sadah, local government sources told Sputnik. Later in the day, the US Air Forces Central said that US strikes against the Houthis in Yemen had hit more than 60 targets in 16 different locations. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria later said that the US and the UK had carried out 73 strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, killing five fighters and injuring six others. A member of Houthis' high political council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, described the Western attacks as "barbaric terrorism" and "deliberate and unjustified aggression." In November 2023, the Houthis announced their intention to attack any ships associated with Israel, urging other countries to recall their crews from the vessels. The Houthis vowed to continue their attacks until Israel ended its military actions in the Gaza Strip. On December 19, Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.

