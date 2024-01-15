https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/afd-mp-explains-why-german-farmers-are-up-in-arms-against-scholz-government-1116183896.html

AfD MP Explains Why German Farmers are Up in Arms Against Scholz Government

AfD MP Explains Why German Farmers are Up in Arms Against Scholz Government

Demonstrations led by farmers protesting cuts to subsidies have swept across Germany, with the European economic powerhouse brought to a standstill last week after farmers blocking roads were joined by striking rail workers. Sputnik asked AfD lawmaker Rainer Rothfuss to explain what’s driving Germans’ anger against the Scholz government.

2024-01-15T19:38+0000

2024-01-15T19:38+0000

2024-01-15T19:56+0000

rainer rothfuss

olaf scholz

christian lindner

germany

berlin

russia

deutsche bahn

sputnik

social democratic party of germany (spd)

brandenburg gate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0f/1116183729_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3500b136e64820c62ba1d4cb51ccf4f6.jpg

Thousands of tractors converged on Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate on Monday for a massive rally against government plans to cut agricultural subsidies, with Finance Minister Christian Lindner booed while addressing a crowd of tens of thousands after saying he couldn’t promise any “more state aid from the federal budget.”Chancellor Scholz attempted to soothe farmers’ rage over the weekend, announcing a “compromise” which a government spokesperson previously indicated would see a gradual cut in diesel fuel subsidies instead of slashing them all at once, plus a deal to keep tax breaks for vehicles engaged in agriculture in place. The German Farmers’ Association criticized the government’s proposal as “completely inadequate.”Railway workers put additional heat on Scholz last week with a three-day national train drivers’ strike, threatening further industrial action unless Deutsche Bahn “come[s] to its senses” and meets demands for better wages and working hours.Farmers and railway workers are at the forefront of the protests, but certainly aren’t the only groups in German society that have a bone to pick with the current government, Dr. Rainer Rothfuss, a geopolitical analyst and MP from the conservative populist Alternative for Germany party, told Sputnik.“We never had a situation like this, at least that I can remember with my 52 years of age. It's just such a wide discontent of so many sectors in not only the economy but also society with the performance of this present government, the so-called traffic light coalition, with SPD, FDP and Green Party on board,” Rothfuss said, explaining that the government’s fundamental decisions –from their reaction to the Ukrainian crisis, to energy policy, fueling public discontent.Farmers’ FuryThe farmers’ demands are simple, and center around pressure by the government listing them as the “main target” of a phony “green ideology” demanding CO2-neutral farming and various restrictions in farmland use, Rothfuss explained.Germany is “a rather small country, a densely populated country with over 84 million inhabitants. So this would increase our dependency on food imports…Farmers are now displaying, showing to the public that if they are put under pressure, if their conditions of producing our foodstuffs, if they don't have the chance to compete with the neighboring countries' farmers because they receive much more subsidies than the German farmers, then our farmers will be lost,” he said.On top of that, the alternative – more imports from South American countries, proves the true hollowness of the ‘green farming’ proponents’ claims, according to Rothfuss, with imports not only putting out more carbon emissions because they must be shipped halfway around the world, but often produced using controversial methods, such as Brazilian slash and burn agriculture in the Amazon Rainforest.The latter shouldn’t even be treated as a “subsidy,” but a means to return “a little bit of justice” for producers, the lawmaker believes, since 90-99% of farmers’ operations using tractors and other machinery is in the fields, not the roads and highways which the state collects taxes to maintain.The farmer protest is a “symbol for the situation of the whole economy,” Rothfuss says, noting that farmers are more visible simply because workers in other sectors often don’t have similar traditions of gathering to make their collective voices heard, and of course don’t have equipment capable of shutting down the country’s roadways and city centers.Commenting on recent polling that between 75 and 80 percent of Germans are dissatisfied with the government, the AfD lawmaker characterized it as a “consequence” of the Scholz government’s pursuit of policies which are “against the interest of the German people,” and assured that “sooner or later, the voice of Alternative for Germany…will be heard by the people.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/german-governments-selective-austerity-measures-may-destroy-agriculture---afd-1116139668.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/over-40-of-germans-say-they-could-participate-in-protests-against-govt-policies---poll-1116089882.html

germany

berlin

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

geramn farmers, german farmers protest, what the problem with german farmers, olaf scholz, scholz government, afd lawmaker rainer rothfuss, why do german farmers protest, german economy, german agriculture