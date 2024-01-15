https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/nauru-severs-diplomatic-relations-with-taiwan-moves-to-one-china-principle-1116168767.html

Nauru Severs Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan, Moves to One-China Principle

Nauru Severs Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan, Moves to One-China Principle

Nauru Severs Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan, Moves to One-China Principle

2024-01-15T06:37+0000

2024-01-15T06:37+0000

2024-01-15T06:38+0000

asia

the united nations (un)

taiwan

nauru

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106317765_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_26fff75989f3a725326b22190de9820f.jpg

"The Government of the Republic of Nauru today announces that, in the best interests of the Republic and people of Nauru, we will be moving to the One-China Principle that is in line with UN Resolution 2758 which recognises the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legal Government representing the whole of China and seeking resumption of full diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China (PRC)," the government wrote on social media.On Saturday, Lai Ching-te of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was named the winner of the election for the island's head after securing 40.05% of the vote. The DPP itself, however, lost 11 seats in the island's parliament as a result of the elections.Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/us-delegation-to-travel-to-taiwan-on-sunday-just-after-regional-leader-elections-1116154727.html

taiwan

nauru

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nauru severs diplomatic relations, one-china principle