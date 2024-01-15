https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/nauru-severs-diplomatic-relations-with-taiwan-moves-to-one-china-principle-1116168767.html
Nauru Severs Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan, Moves to One-China Principle
Nauru Severs Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan, Moves to One-China Principle
Nauru Severs Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan, Moves to One-China Principle
2024-01-15T06:37+0000
2024-01-15T06:37+0000
2024-01-15T06:38+0000
asia
the united nations (un)
taiwan
nauru
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106317765_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_26fff75989f3a725326b22190de9820f.jpg
"The Government of the Republic of Nauru today announces that, in the best interests of the Republic and people of Nauru, we will be moving to the One-China Principle that is in line with UN Resolution 2758 which recognises the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legal Government representing the whole of China and seeking resumption of full diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China (PRC)," the government wrote on social media.On Saturday, Lai Ching-te of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was named the winner of the election for the island's head after securing 40.05% of the vote. The DPP itself, however, lost 11 seats in the island's parliament as a result of the elections.Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/us-delegation-to-travel-to-taiwan-on-sunday-just-after-regional-leader-elections-1116154727.html
taiwan
nauru
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106317765_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d95b1cb2e8bdd40ffadfbd1e4ae4eca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nauru severs diplomatic relations, one-china principle
nauru severs diplomatic relations, one-china principle
Nauru Severs Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan, Moves to One-China Principle
06:37 GMT 15.01.2024 (Updated: 06:38 GMT 15.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nauru has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan in line with the UN resolution that recognizes China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China and seeks to resume full diplomatic relations with China, the island country's government said on Monday.
"The Government of the Republic of Nauru today announces that, in the best interests of the Republic and people of Nauru, we will be moving to the One-China Principle that is in line with UN Resolution 2758 which recognises the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legal Government representing the whole of China and seeking resumption of full diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China (PRC)," the government wrote on social media.
On Saturday, Lai Ching-te of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was named the winner of the election
for the island's head after securing 40.05% of the vote. The DPP itself, however, lost 11 seats in the island's parliament as a result of the elections.
Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.