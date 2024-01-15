https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/north-korea-conducts-successful-test-launch-of-ballistic-missile-on-january-14-1116167659.html

North Korea Conducts Successful Test Launch of Ballistic Missile

North Korea Conducts Successful Test Launch of Ballistic Missile

The North Korean government said that Pyongyang’s recent launch of a solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile was successful, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Monday.

2024-01-15T04:41+0000

2024-01-15T04:41+0000

2024-01-15T04:54+0000

military

pyongyang

north korea

ballistic missiles

intercontinental ballistic missiles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112206163_0:0:900:506_1920x0_80_0_0_19bf0266c2e118934e1e859273ab6795.jpg

On Sunday, Japanese and South Korean militaries said that North Korea conducted a launch of a ballistic missile, which fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. The missile was equipped with a hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead, the report said. The launch was conducted to check the gliding and maneuvering characteristics of the warhead and the reliability of newly developed multi-stage high-thrust solid propellant engines, the report said. The test launch did not affect the security of neighboring countries and had nothing to do with the regional situation, the news agency reported. This was the first ballistic missile launch by North Korea in 2024. Pyongyang previously launched a missile on December 18, 2023. Then, it was reportedly the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/1116092340.html

pyongyang

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korean government, solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile