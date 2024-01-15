International
Russia, Iran to Ink Major Intergovernmental Treaty
Russia, Iran to Ink Major Intergovernmental Treaty
Moscow and Tehran will sign a major interstate treaty, the Defense Ministry said after telephone talks between the agency's head Sergei Shoigu and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Ashtiani.
Moscow and Tehran will sign a major country-to-country treaty, the Russian Defense Ministry said after telephone talks between the Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Ashtiani.Shoigu noted that Moscow and Tehran are intensifying joint efforts to create an equal multipolar world. In addition, the parties discussed pressing issues of defense and military-technical cooperation, and exchanged views on regional security matters.The telephone conversation was held in a friendly atmosphere and served as another step in strengthening strategic relations between Russia and Iran, the Defense Ministry added.During the September 2022 SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, engaged in discussions on the event's sidelines. It came to light that significant progress was being made on a new treaty between Russia and Iran.
Russia, Iran to Ink Major Intergovernmental Treaty

15:31 GMT 15.01.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy BelousovThe Russian Ministry of Defense main building is pictured in central Moscow, Russia.
The Russian Ministry of Defense main building is pictured in central Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani held a telephone conversation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Moscow and Tehran will sign a major country-to-country treaty, the Russian Defense Ministry said after telephone talks between the Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Ashtiani.
"The parties emphasized the commitment to the fundamental principles of Russian-Iranian relations, including unconditional respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, which will be confirmed in the major interstate treaty between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is being prepared for signing," the ministry said.
Shoigu noted that Moscow and Tehran are intensifying joint efforts to create an equal multipolar world.
In addition, the parties discussed pressing issues of defense and military-technical cooperation, and exchanged views on regional security matters.
The telephone conversation was held in a friendly atmosphere and served as another step in strengthening strategic relations between Russia and Iran, the Defense Ministry added.
During the September 2022 SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, engaged in discussions on the event's sidelines. It came to light that significant progress was being made on a new treaty between Russia and Iran.
