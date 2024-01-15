https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/russian-troops-wipe-out-ukrainian-ifv-from-record-distance-with-kornet-anti-tank-missile-1116167838.html
Russian Troops Wipe Out Ukrainian IFV From Record Distance With Kornet Anti-Tank Missile
Russian paratroopers using new sights have destroyed a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) of the man-portable anti-tank guided missile system "Kornet" (ATGM) in the direction of Artemovsk from a record distance of 7,800 meters, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Armed with top-notch technology, Russian paratroopers have triumphantly destroyed a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) using the "Kornet" (ATGM) man-portable anti-tank guided missile system outside Artemovsk (Bakhkmut) from a record distance of 7,800 meters, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Unleashing precise fire with a Kornet anti-tank guided missile executed from cover at a record distance to the target, which at the time of the guided missile's launch was 7,800 meters, the Kostroma paratroopers destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle belonging to Ukrainian formations with the crew inside. The second IFV was subsequently hit by the artillery crews of the airborne troops," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.The ministry added that after the combat operations were over, the units immediately changed positions and continued to carry out their combat mission.
The Russian 9M133 Kornet is a highly advanced, shoulder-launched anti-tank guided missile system. The armament is one of the most lethal anti-tank weapons in the world. Its high-resolution thermal imaging sight and digital control system provide exceptional accuracy and target acquisition, making it a formidable asset for ground forces.
Armed with top-notch technology, Russian paratroopers have triumphantly destroyed a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) using the "Kornet" (ATGM) man-portable anti-tank guided missile system
outside Artemovsk (Bakhkmut) from a record distance of 7,800 meters, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Unleashing precise fire with a Kornet anti-tank guided missile executed from cover at a record distance to the target, which at the time of the guided missile's launch was 7,800 meters, the Kostroma paratroopers destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle belonging to Ukrainian formations with the crew inside. The second IFV was subsequently hit by the artillery crews of the airborne troops," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that after the combat operations were over, the units immediately changed positions and continued to carry out their combat mission.
"We've been supplied with thermal imaging cameras on them, so we are able, depending on the missiles, to engage targets at a range of up to 10 kilometers. Thanks to the introduction of the thermal imaging cameras, we are now operating around the clock, that is, both day and night. <...> I have never seen anything better. Previously, I worked with other anti-tank systems, but compared to them this is the best," the deputy commander of the anti-tank platoon said.