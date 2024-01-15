https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/russian-troops-wipe-out-ukrainian-ifv-from-record-distance-with-kornet-anti-tank-missile-1116167838.html

Russian Troops Wipe Out Ukrainian IFV From Record Distance With Kornet Anti-Tank Missile

Russian paratroopers using new sights have destroyed a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) of the man-portable anti-tank guided missile system "Kornet" (ATGM) in the direction of Artemovsk from a record distance of 7,800 meters, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Armed with top-notch technology, Russian paratroopers have triumphantly destroyed a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) using the "Kornet" (ATGM) man-portable anti-tank guided missile system outside Artemovsk (Bakhkmut) from a record distance of 7,800 meters, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Unleashing precise fire with a Kornet anti-tank guided missile executed from cover at a record distance to the target, which at the time of the guided missile's launch was 7,800 meters, the Kostroma paratroopers destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle belonging to Ukrainian formations with the crew inside. The second IFV was subsequently hit by the artillery crews of the airborne troops," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.The ministry added that after the combat operations were over, the units immediately changed positions and continued to carry out their combat mission.

russian airborne troops, ukrainian ifv, anti-tank guided missile system