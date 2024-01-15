International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 200 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 200 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 200 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled one attack in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said in a statement. "The enemy lost over 200 military personnel, a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, thirteen cars, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems [in the Donetsk direction]," the ministry said. Ukraine has also lost more than 160 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction and over 140 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.
Ukraine Loses Over 200 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 200 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled one attack in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said in a statement.
"The enemy lost over 200 military personnel, a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, thirteen cars, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems [in the Donetsk direction]," the ministry said.
Ukraine has also lost more than 160 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction and over 140 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.
