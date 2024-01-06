https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/russian-armed-forces-obliterate-ukrainian-command-center-in-donbass-1116015612.html
Russian Armed Forces Obliterate Ukrainian Command Center in Donbass
Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of special military operation, launched to protect people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression.
The Russian Armed Forces conducted a successful strike on the Ukrainian command center responsible for coordinating the actions of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry announced in a statement. The command center, located on the outskirts of Krasnoarmeysk, was hit with kamikaze drones, air strikes and artillery.In total, Russian forces struck 127 units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in firing positions, personnel and equipment in 138 districts, the ministry reported. Russian air defenses also downed Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters, 29 UAVs and intercepted Himars missiles in Kherson, Zaporozhye and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). According to the Ministry, since the beginning of the special operation, 565 Ukrainian military aircraft, 265 helicopters, 10,488 unmanned aerial vehicles, 447 anti-aircraft missile systems, 14,494 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,201 multiple launch rocket systems combat vehicles, over 14 thousand tanks, over 10 thousand UAVs, 7,645 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 17,121 units of special military vehicle equipment have been destroyed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/ukraine-loses-over-190-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-over-past-24-hours---russian-mod-1116013650.html
14:01 GMT 06.01.2024 (Updated: 14:34 GMT 06.01.2024)
In only 24 hours, Russian air, artillery, drone and missile forces struck 127 positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 138 districts, the Russian Defense Ministry reported in a daily briefing.
The Russian Armed Forces conducted a successful strike
on the Ukrainian command center responsible for coordinating the actions of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry announced in a statement. The command center, located on the outskirts of Krasnoarmeysk, was hit with kamikaze drones, air strikes and artillery.
In total, Russian forces struck 127 units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in firing positions, personnel and equipment in 138 districts, the ministry reported.
Russian air defenses
also downed Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters, 29 UAVs and intercepted Himars missiles in Kherson, Zaporozhye and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).
According to the Ministry, since the beginning of the special operation, 565 Ukrainian military aircraft, 265 helicopters, 10,488 unmanned aerial vehicles, 447 anti-aircraft missile systems, 14,494 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,201 multiple launch rocket systems combat vehicles, over 14 thousand tanks, over 10 thousand UAVs, 7,645 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 17,121 units of special military vehicle equipment have been destroyed.