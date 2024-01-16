https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/belgiums-antwerp-port-warns-of-possible-disruptions-due-to-red-sea-crisis-1116193663.html

Belgium's Antwerp Port Warns of Possible Disruptions Due to Red Sea Crisis

Europe's second-largest port by cargo turnover, located in Belgium's coastal city of Antwerp, said on Tuesday that ship delays and subsequent disruptions in port operations are possible in the future due to the crisis in the Red Sea, though none occurred as of yet.

"To date, there has been no major impact. Shipping companies are reporting delays of 7 to 10 days. The number of calls remains the same. Container ship traffic is the hardest hit, while other categories of vessel are less affected. Schedules are once again becoming less reliable, which could lead to inefficiencies in terminal operations and in the hinterland," the port told Sputnik. The port authority added that fares were scaling up by "potentially +60% for containers," while "insurance premiums increase by 20%." Meanwhile, containers stay in transit longer by passing through South Africa's capital city of Cape Town, the port said. In November 2023, Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, announced their intention to attack any ships associated with Israel until it stops its military actions in the Gaza Strip. In December, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. Last week, the US and UK military carried out airstrikes on Houthi targets in different parts of Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa. Last week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on the Houthis to show restraint and stressed that countries have the right to protect their ships from attacks. He said the Red Sea was a vital maritime route for the whole world and Europe, in particular, the reason why he would propose that the EU establish its own mission in the Red Sea to ensure the safety of navigation.

