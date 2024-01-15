https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/us-centcom-confirms-houthi-missile-hitting-us-container-ship-in-red-sea-1116180222.html

US CENTCOM Confirms Houthi Missile Hitting US Container Ship in Red Sea

A US-owned and operated container ship has been hit by a missile fired from the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing a UK maritime security firm Ambrey, that a missile hit a US-owned ship off Yemeni coast. On January 15 at approximately 4 p.m. local time (1 p.m. GMT), "Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned and operated container ship. The ship has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey," CENTCOM said on X (former Twitter).A US-owned and Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier has reportedly come under a missile attack near the Gulf of Aden.In November 2023, the Houthis announced their intention to attack any ships associated with Israel, urging other countries to recall their crews from the vessels. The Houthis vowed to continue their attacks until Israel ended its military actions in the Gaza Strip.On December 19, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.In the early hours of Friday, the US and UK military carried out 23 airstrikes on targets in four provinces in different parts of Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa and the cities of Al Hudaydah, Taizz and Sadah, local government sources told Sputnik. Later in the day, the US Air Forces Central said that US strikes against the Houthis in Yemen had hit more than 60 targets in 16 different locations.Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria later said that the US and the UK had carried out 73 strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, killing five fighters and injuring six others. A member of Houthis' high political council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, described the Western attacks as "barbaric terrorism" and "deliberate and unjustified aggression."

