Red Sea Tensions ‘Sky-High,’ May Be Impossible to Contain Soon - UN Secretary General
Red Sea Tensions 'Sky-High,' May Be Impossible to Contain Soon - UN Secretary General
Current tensions in the Red Sea and beyond are "sky-high" and may be impossible to contain in the near future, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.
"Tensions are also sky-high in the Red Sea and beyond – and may soon be impossible to contain," Guterres told a press conference. In November, the Houthis in Yemen announced their intention to attack any ships associated with Israel, urging other countries to recall their crews from the vessels. The Houthis vowed to continue their attacks in the Red Sea until Israel ended its military actions in the Gaza Strip. In December, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.
red sea
israel
yemen
Current tensions in the Red Sea and beyond are "sky-high" and may be impossible to contain in the near future, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.
"Tensions are also sky-high in the Red Sea and beyond – and may soon be impossible to contain," Guterres told a press conference.
In November, the Houthis in Yemen
announced their intention to attack any ships associated with Israel, urging other countries to recall their crews
from the vessels. The Houthis vowed to continue their attacks in the Red Sea until Israel ended its military actions in the Gaza Strip
.
In December, US Secretary of Defense
Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition
.