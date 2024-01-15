https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/red-sea-tensions-sky-high-may-be-impossible-to-contain-soon---un-secretary-general-1116182002.html

Red Sea Tensions ‘Sky-High,’ May Be Impossible to Contain Soon - UN Secretary General

Red Sea Tensions ‘Sky-High,’ May Be Impossible to Contain Soon - UN Secretary General

Current tensions in the Red Sea and beyond are "sky-high" and may be impossible to contain in the near future, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

2024-01-15T17:29+0000

2024-01-15T17:29+0000

2024-01-15T17:29+0000

world

red sea crisis

antonio guterres

red sea

israel

yemen

houthis

the united nations (un)

us

us department of defense (dod)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115703763_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2798d579251262500b981a9f04102655.jpg

"Tensions are also sky-high in the Red Sea and beyond – and may soon be impossible to contain," Guterres told a press conference. In November, the Houthis in Yemen announced their intention to attack any ships associated with Israel, urging other countries to recall their crews from the vessels. The Houthis vowed to continue their attacks in the Red Sea until Israel ended its military actions in the Gaza Strip. In December, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/biden-says-us-privately-reaches-out-to-iran-over-houthi-attacks-1116149579.html

red sea

israel

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea