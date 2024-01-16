https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/eu-fears-second-trump-term-citing-negotiation-with-russia-threat-to-democracy-1116209065.html

EU Fears Second Trump Term Citing Negotiation with Russia, Threat to ‘Democracy’

EU Fears Second Trump Term Citing Negotiation with Russia, Threat to ‘Democracy’

European Union President Alexander De Croo expressed the anxieties of many of the bloc’s leaders in a speech before the European Parliament, which lacks the power to write legislation.

2024-01-16T22:08+0000

2024-01-16T22:08+0000

2024-01-16T22:08+0000

world

us

european union (eu)

ukraine crisis

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

russia

ukraine

donald trump

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107607/86/1076078663_0:0:2963:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_2a6357ca09ab2cf22de9bbfc88f48993.jpg

Leaders throughout Europe are reportedly worried about the prospect of former US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, citing the potential he would negotiate directly with Russia and threaten supposed democratic norms.Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressed the concerns of many leaders in an address before the European Parliament the morning after Trump’s convincing victory in the GOP’s Iowa caucuses Monday. De Croo currently holds the position of President of the European Union as Belgium maintains the bloc’s rotating leadership through June.The Belgian politician added that the political bloc should seize the opportunity to act more independently, adding, “we should, as Europeans, not fear this perspective. We should embrace it.”Trump’s four years as US president from 2017 to 2021 represented a nadir in relations between America and the 27-nation European Union. He repeatedly feuded with European leaders while championing an unapologetic primary focus on US interests.Trump also questioned so-called free trade dogmas and insisted European countries should increase their financial contributions to NATO. Some worry he would pull the United States out of the alliance completely during a second term.In fact many European leaders seem to be worried not that fighting in Ukraine would continue under a second Trump term, but that it would stop.De Croo also questioned Trump’s commitment to democratic norms, calling 2024 “a year where our democracies and liberties will be put to the test, not only with elections for this house, but equally for the U.S. Congress and the American presidency.”Trump’s commitment to democratic principles is frequently questioned, although De Croo made the remark before the European Parliament, a legislative body that is unique in that it cannot write its own legislation. Instead, EU laws are drafted by the European Commission, an elite body made up of one unelected member appointed by the leader of each of the EU’s member states. This setup insulates EU legislation from the needs and desires of voters within the bloc who elect members of its parliament.The EU has frequently been criticized for this “democratic deficit” throughout the years. Historically the European Union attracted opposition from anti-establishment figures on the left and the right, with British MP Tony Benn famously slamming the institution as a cartel of elite European banking interests.More recently the EU has attracted substantial opposition from the political right over the issues of immigration and sacrifice of national sovereignty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/us-ruling-class-fears-trump-would-withdraw-from-nato-1115515681.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/rumors-of-resignation-will-chancellor-scholz-step-down-amid-plummeting-rating-1115962172.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu afraid of trump, europe afraid of trump, trump in power, trump-putin friendship, donald trump, us leaving nato, trump leaves nato, us arms for ukraine, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine