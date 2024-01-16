International
North Korean Gov’t Abolishes Departments Dealing With Inter-Korean Cooperation
North Korean Gov’t Abolishes Departments Dealing With Inter-Korean Cooperation
The North Korean Supreme People's Assembly has decided to abolish government bodies dealing with inter-Korean affairs, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.
"The reunification of Korea can never be achieved with the Republic of Korea … Recognizing the stark historical reality and branding the ROK as the state most hostile to the DPRK, the Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK decided as follows … The Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, the National Economic Cooperation Bureau and the Kumgangsan International Tourism Administration, tools which existed for north-south dialogue, negotiations and cooperation, are abolished," the Supreme People's Assembly said in a statement, as quoted by the news agency. On Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that North Korea does not want to unleash a war but will not avoid it either. He also noted that if South Korea "violates even 0.001 mm of our territorial land, air and waters, it will be considered a war provocation," the KCNA news agency reported.
North Korean Gov’t Abolishes Departments Dealing With Inter-Korean Cooperation

05:03 GMT 16.01.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The North Korean Supreme People's Assembly has decided to abolish government bodies dealing with inter-Korean affairs, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.
"The reunification of Korea can never be achieved with the Republic of Korea … Recognizing the stark historical reality and branding the ROK as the state most hostile to the DPRK, the Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK decided as follows … The Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, the National Economic Cooperation Bureau and the Kumgangsan International Tourism Administration, tools which existed for north-south dialogue, negotiations and cooperation, are abolished," the Supreme People's Assembly said in a statement, as quoted by the news agency.
On Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that North Korea does not want to unleash a war but will not avoid it either. He also noted that if South Korea "violates even 0.001 mm of our territorial land, air and waters, it will be considered a war provocation," the KCNA news agency reported.
