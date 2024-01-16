https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/north-korean-govt-abolishes-departments-dealing-with-inter-korean-cooperation-1116189203.html

North Korean Gov’t Abolishes Departments Dealing With Inter-Korean Cooperation

North Korean Gov’t Abolishes Departments Dealing With Inter-Korean Cooperation

The North Korean Supreme People's Assembly has decided to abolish government bodies dealing with inter-Korean affairs, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.

2024-01-16T05:03+0000

2024-01-16T05:03+0000

2024-01-16T05:03+0000

asia

north korea

supreme people's assembly

kim jong-un

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110896073_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e8a8e2e1b97c2d991e78703f9cdfc7.jpg

"The reunification of Korea can never be achieved with the Republic of Korea … Recognizing the stark historical reality and branding the ROK as the state most hostile to the DPRK, the Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK decided as follows … The Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, the National Economic Cooperation Bureau and the Kumgangsan International Tourism Administration, tools which existed for north-south dialogue, negotiations and cooperation, are abolished," the Supreme People's Assembly said in a statement, as quoted by the news agency. On Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that North Korea does not want to unleash a war but will not avoid it either. He also noted that if South Korea "violates even 0.001 mm of our territorial land, air and waters, it will be considered a war provocation," the KCNA news agency reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/north-korea-conducts-successful-test-launch-of-ballistic-missile-on-january-14-1116167659.html

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korean, north korean supreme people's assembly, inter-korean affairs