Russia Intends to Further Develop Partnership With North Korea in All Areas - Kremlin

Russia intends to further develop relations of partnership with North Korea in all areas, a dialogue will continue at all levels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
A delegation from North Korea headed by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will pay a visit to Russia from January 15-17. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's foreign minister is not excluded, the spokesman said, adding that Moscow expects fruitful and intense negotiations with the North Korean delegation. Moscow hopes that Putin's visit to North Korea will take place in a foreseeable future, Peskov said, adding that the dates will be agreed on through diplomatic channels.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia intends to further develop relations of partnership with North Korea in all areas, a dialogue will continue at all levels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
A delegation from North Korea
headed by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will pay a visit to Russia from January 15-17.
"First of all, North Korea is our neighbor, our closest neighbor, our partner with whom we are developing and intend to further develop partnership in all areas ... Dialogue with North Korea will continue at all levels," Peskov told reporters.
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's foreign minister is not excluded, the spokesman said, adding that Moscow expects fruitful and intense negotiations with the North Korean delegation.
Moscow hopes that Putin's visit to North Korea
will take place in a foreseeable future, Peskov said, adding that the dates will be agreed on through diplomatic channels.