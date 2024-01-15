International
LIVE: German Farmers Converge on Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in Final Bid to Fight Subsidy Cuts
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/russia-intends-to-further-develop-partnership-with-north-korea-in-all-areas---kremlin-1116170920.html
Russia Intends to Further Develop Partnership With North Korea in All Areas - Kremlin
Russia Intends to Further Develop Partnership With North Korea in All Areas - Kremlin
Russia intends to further develop relations of partnership with North Korea in all areas, a dialogue will continue at all levels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2024-01-15T09:26+0000
2024-01-15T09:26+0000
world
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
choe son hui
north korea
russia
moscow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113335882_0:154:3093:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_95abac684927b77dda09fc3be45c23a2.jpg
A delegation from North Korea headed by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will pay a visit to Russia from January 15-17. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's foreign minister is not excluded, the spokesman said, adding that Moscow expects fruitful and intense negotiations with the North Korean delegation. Moscow hopes that Putin's visit to North Korea will take place in a foreseeable future, Peskov said, adding that the dates will be agreed on through diplomatic channels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/russian-foreign-minister-to-hold-talks-with-north-korean-delegation-in-moscow-1116157856.html
north korea
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113335882_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ad318e96b63887a4c90452c5d388227.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
develop partnership with north korea, partnership with north korea, dialogue will continue at all levels
develop partnership with north korea, partnership with north korea, dialogue will continue at all levels

Russia Intends to Further Develop Partnership With North Korea in All Areas - Kremlin

09:26 GMT 15.01.2024
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin greets Kim Jong Un
Vladimir Putin greets Kim Jong Un - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia intends to further develop relations of partnership with North Korea in all areas, a dialogue will continue at all levels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
A delegation from North Korea headed by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will pay a visit to Russia from January 15-17.
"First of all, North Korea is our neighbor, our closest neighbor, our partner with whom we are developing and intend to further develop partnership in all areas ... Dialogue with North Korea will continue at all levels," Peskov told reporters.
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's foreign minister is not excluded, the spokesman said, adding that Moscow expects fruitful and intense negotiations with the North Korean delegation.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, shakes hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui during a meeting, in Pyongyang, North Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2024
World
Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With North Korean Delegation in Moscow
Yesterday, 12:07 GMT
Moscow hopes that Putin's visit to North Korea will take place in a foreseeable future, Peskov said, adding that the dates will be agreed on through diplomatic channels.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала