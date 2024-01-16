https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/spain-sent-ukraine-over-144-million-worth-of-arms-over-18-months---reports-1116200253.html

Spain Sent Ukraine More Than $144 Million Worth of Arms Over 18 Months - Reports

Spain Sent Ukraine More Than $144 Million Worth of Arms Over 18 Months - Reports

Spain transferred weapons worth 133 million euros ($144.7 million) to Ukraine in 2022 and the first half of 2023, Spanish newspaper ABC reported on Monday citing a document seen by its staff.

During the same period, Spanish authorities approved the sale of weapons worth 515 million euros, however, it takes time to actually export arms after the sale has been authorized, the newspaper reported. Spain’s defense exports in 2022 reached 4.091 billion euros, marking a 24.3% increase compared to 2021, according to the government’s report released on Monday. The country’s supplies to NATO and EU member states accounted for over 60% of total exports, the report read. Earlier on Tuesday, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing three EU diplomats familiar with the matter, that Brussels was conducting an audit of weapons supplied to Kiev by EU member states since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in light of claims that a number of states have sent less than they could. Last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on the EU countries to increase spending on military aid for Ukraine in 2024. Western countries, including member states of the European Union, have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.

