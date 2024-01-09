https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/white-house-talks-ukraine-aid-with-defense-giants-to-bypass-congress-1116074068.html

White House Talks Ukraine Aid With Defense Giants to Bypass Congress

Biden admin officials, led by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, engaged in discussions with key executives from top US defense companies on Monday, seeking technological solutions to send aid to Ukraine amid ongoing financial aid disputes with Congress, an anonymous White House official revealed.

The Biden administration, entangled in a standoff with lawmakers over financial assistance for Ukraine, took a different approach by exploring collaborations with major defense firms.US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his team held meetings with representatives from companies such as Palantir Technologies Inc., Anduril Industries Inc., Fortem, Skydio Inc., and others. The main focus of the discussions centered on the deployment of advanced battlefield technologies to bolster Ukraine's capabilities in the conflict.Senior officials from the National Security Council spent a lot of time engaging with over a dozen companies in the defense, technology, and venture capital sectors. The meeting covered topics such as de-mining technologies, unmanned aerial systems, and other relevant products. The goal, according to officials, is to get the US defense industry ready to address the immediate needs of the Kiev regime and potential challenges in “future conflicts or critical areas”.National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan led the meeting and also reassigned Maher Bitar within the National Security Council to oversee intelligence and defense policy coordination for further advancements in battlefield technologies.Officials made it clear that these talks with defense companies were not meant to replace the urgently needed supplemental funding from Congress. Instead, they aimed to get direct insights from the companies regarding their ongoing developments and capabilities.Moreover, it was revealed that several of these firms were already directly working with the Ukrainian regime.At the same time, Congressional Republicans are leveraging demands for changes in immigration and border security from the White House in exchange for approving additional aid for Ukraine. US President Joe Biden is requesting a $61 billion budget as the hostilities in Ukraine enter their third year.The deadlock on Capitol Hill not only affects financial assistance for Ukraine, but also delays funds for Israel, Taiwan, and the US Government's Indo-Pacific strategy — all included in an emergency supplemental request released by the Biden administration in October. While Senate negotiations on the border are ongoing, House Speaker Mike Johnson is considering direct talks with Biden this week. The White House, however, is encouraging Johnson to focus on helping bipartisan Senate discussions progress.The Biden administration has emphasized that it has provided around $44.3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022. In December, the administration announced $250 million in weapons and equipment for Ukraine, urging Congress to renew aid in 2024.

