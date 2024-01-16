International
Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - MoD
Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - MoD
Two Russian Tu-95 strategic missile carriers made planned flight over Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS for long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight duration was about seven hours," the ministry said in a statement. The missile carriers were accompanied by Su-35 and Su-30 jets, the ministry said.
11:42 GMT 16.01.2024
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankThe Alexander Mozhaisky Tu-95 strategic bomber and missile platform during the Main Naval Parade to mark Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-95 strategic missile carriers made planned flight over Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS for long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight duration was about seven hours," the ministry said in a statement.
The missile carriers were accompanied by Su-35 and Su-30 jets, the ministry said.
Tu-95 bombers - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2023
Military
Russia's Tu-95 Bombers to Double Power Capacity in 2023
17 August 2023, 15:12 GMT
