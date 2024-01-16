https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/two-russian-tu-95-strategic-missile-carriers-fly-over-sea-of-japan---mod-1116198443.html

Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - MoD

Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - MoD

Two Russian Tu-95 strategic missile carriers made planned flight over Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2024-01-16T11:42+0000

2024-01-16T11:42+0000

2024-01-16T11:42+0000

military

tu-95ms

su-35

su-30

russian defense ministry

japan

sea of japan

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105844/75/1058447571_0:139:3149:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_0ce63dc6d2d9215c86f9d820bd41878f.jpg

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS for long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight duration was about seven hours," the ministry said in a statement. The missile carriers were accompanied by Su-35 and Su-30 jets, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russias-tu-95-bombers-to-double-power-capacity-in-2023-1112680416.html

japan

sea of japan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tu-95 strategic missile carriers, sea of japan, russian tu-95