Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - MoD
Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - MoD
Two Russian Tu-95 strategic missile carriers made planned flight over Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS for long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight duration was about seven hours," the ministry said in a statement. The missile carriers were accompanied by Su-35 and Su-30 jets, the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-95 strategic missile carriers made planned flight over Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS for long-range aviation
performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight duration was about seven hours," the ministry said in a statement.
The missile carriers were accompanied by Su-35 and Su-30 jets, the ministry said.
