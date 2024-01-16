International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/us-condemns-in-strongest-terms-irans-missile-strikes-on-targets-in-erbil-1116188408.html
US Condemns in 'Strongest Terms' Iran’s Missile Strikes on Targets in Erbil
US Condemns in 'Strongest Terms' Iran’s Missile Strikes on Targets in Erbil
The United States have condemned in the strongest terms the missile strikes carried out on Iraq’s Erbil by the Iranian military, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
2024-01-16T04:10+0000
2024-01-16T04:12+0000
kurdistan
us
iraq
iran
syria
islamic revolutionary guard corps
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/09/1110220172_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_fe0bc93df38f17af9cda3f7082769dda.jpg
"The United States strongly condemns Iran’s attacks in Erbil today and offers condolences to the families of those who were killed. We oppose Iran’s reckless missile strikes, which undermine Iraq’s stability," Miller said on Monday. "We support the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government’s efforts to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people". Earlier in the day, a security source in Iraq told Sputnik that several explosions were reported in Erbil near the US Consulate General and the Erbil International Airport caused by missile attacks. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps took responsibility for the attacks, saying they targeted the bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups and specifically one of the main headquarters of Israel's intelligence service Mossad in Iraqi Kurdistan. Following the attacks, a US National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik that the US was in contact with Kurdish and Iraqi authorities following the latest missile attacks in northern Iraq and northern Syria. Although no US casualties were reported at the consulate, the spokesperson characterized the attack as a "reckless and imprecise set of strikes" and the situation was being assessed.
kurdistan
iraq
iran
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/09/1110220172_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec3b30b235af58a78a4228808e026668.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
missile attack, us under attack, us under fire, us base attacked, us under fire, islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran attacks us, iran bombs iraq, iran strikes us, iran strikes isis, iran against is, fight terrorism
missile attack, us under attack, us under fire, us base attacked, us under fire, islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran attacks us, iran bombs iraq, iran strikes us, iran strikes isis, iran against is, fight terrorism

US Condemns in 'Strongest Terms' Iran’s Missile Strikes on Targets in Erbil

04:10 GMT 16.01.2024 (Updated: 04:12 GMT 16.01.2024)
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the mediabankThe White House building in Washington, USA
The White House building in Washington, USA - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2024
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has condemned in the strongest terms the missile strikes carried out on Iraq’s Erbil by the Iranian military, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
"The United States strongly condemns Iran’s attacks in Erbil today and offers condolences to the families of those who were killed. We oppose Iran’s reckless missile strikes, which undermine Iraq’s stability," Miller said on Monday. "We support the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government’s efforts to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people".
Earlier in the day, a security source in Iraq told Sputnik that several explosions were reported in Erbil near the US Consulate General and the Erbil International Airport caused by missile attacks.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps took responsibility for the attacks, saying they targeted the bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups and specifically one of the main headquarters of Israel's intelligence service Mossad in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Following the attacks, a US National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik that the US was in contact with Kurdish and Iraqi authorities following the latest missile attacks in northern Iraq and northern Syria.
Although no US casualties were reported at the consulate, the spokesperson characterized the attack as a "reckless and imprecise set of strikes" and the situation was being assessed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала