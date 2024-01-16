https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/us-condemns-in-strongest-terms-irans-missile-strikes-on-targets-in-erbil-1116188408.html
US Condemns in 'Strongest Terms' Iran’s Missile Strikes on Targets in Erbil
The United States have condemned in the strongest terms the missile strikes carried out on Iraq's Erbil by the Iranian military, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
"The United States strongly condemns Iran’s attacks in Erbil today and offers condolences to the families of those who were killed. We oppose Iran’s reckless missile strikes, which undermine Iraq’s stability," Miller said on Monday. "We support the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government’s efforts to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people". Earlier in the day, a security source in Iraq told Sputnik that several explosions were reported in Erbil near the US Consulate General and the Erbil International Airport caused by missile attacks. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps took responsibility for the attacks, saying they targeted the bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups and specifically one of the main headquarters of Israel's intelligence service Mossad in Iraqi Kurdistan. Following the attacks, a US National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik that the US was in contact with Kurdish and Iraqi authorities following the latest missile attacks in northern Iraq and northern Syria. Although no US casualties were reported at the consulate, the spokesperson characterized the attack as a "reckless and imprecise set of strikes" and the situation was being assessed.
04:10 GMT 16.01.2024 (Updated: 04:12 GMT 16.01.2024)
