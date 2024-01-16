https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/us-uk-launch-strikes-on-al-bayda-province-in-central-yemen---source-1116201578.html

US, UK Launch Strikes on Al Bayda Province in Central Yemen - Source

US, UK Launch Strikes on Al Bayda Province in Central Yemen - Source

The United States and the United Kingdom have launched strikes on the Al Bayda province in central Yemen against the rebel Ansar Allah movement, a source in the local authorities of the province told Sputnik on Tuesday.

2024-01-16T13:32+0000

2024-01-16T13:32+0000

2024-01-16T13:32+0000

world

red sea crisis

united kingdom (uk)

yemen

us central command (centcom)

houthi

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099431560_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b96211c3f0c5288475dc1c5c8268ce44.jpg

On Monday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that a US-owned and operated container ship has been hit by a missile fired from the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Later, the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria confirmed that its missile hit a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden. In November 2023, Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, announced their intention to attack any ships associated with Israel until it stops its military actions in the Gaza Strip.In December, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. Last week, the US and UK military carried out airstrikes on Houthi targets in different parts of Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/us-has-hands-full-in-gaza-yemen-not-ready-to-butt-heads-with-iran-1116198766.html

united kingdom (uk)

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united states and the united kingdom, launched strikes on the al bayda province