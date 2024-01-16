US, UK Launch Strikes on Al Bayda Province in Central Yemen - Source
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The United States and the United Kingdom have launched strikes on the Al Bayda province in central Yemen against the rebel Ansar Allah movement, a source in the local authorities of the province told Sputnik on Tuesday.
On Monday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that a US-owned and operated container ship has been hit by a missile fired from the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Later, the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria confirmed that its missile hit a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden.
"The United States and the United Kingdom launched strikes on Tuesday on barracks in the province of Al Bayda, southeast of the Yemeni capital Sanaa. US and UK planes bombed the facilities of the Ansar Allah group in the military camp of the Mukayris district, on the territory of the At Taffah fortress and facilities in the Sawmaah district," the source said.
In November 2023, Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, announced their intention to attack any ships associated with Israel until it stops its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
In December, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. Last week, the US and UK military carried out airstrikes on Houthi targets in different parts of Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa.