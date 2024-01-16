https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/maritime-safety-in-red-sea-cannot-be-ensured-without-ending-fighting-in-gaza---qatar-1116197340.html

The safety of ships in the Red Sea cannot be ensured without ending the war in the Gaza Strip, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on Tuesday.

"The aggravation of the situation in Yemen and in the Red Sea region cannot be considered in isolation from what is happening in the Gaza Strip. It is impossible to ensure the safety of ships in the Red Sea by military means if the war in the Gaza Strip continues. If the war in the Gaza Strip ends, the situation in the region will also calm down," Al Ansari told a press conference. The official could not comment on the information about the suspension of transportation of liquefied natural gas from Qatar to Europe via the Red Sea to assess security risks after the US strikes on Yemen.In November 2023, Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, announced their intention to attack any ships associated with Israel until it stops its military actions in the Gaza Strip.In December, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. Last week, the US and UK military carried out airstrikes on Houthi targets in different parts of Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa.Last week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on the Houthis to show restraint and stressed that countries have the right to protect their ships from attacks. He said the Red Sea was a vital maritime route for the whole world and Europe, in particular, the reason why he would propose that the EU establish its own mission in the Red Sea to ensure the safety of navigation.

