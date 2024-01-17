https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/air-defenses-destroy-7-olha-missiles-4-drones-over-russias-belgorod-region-1116212386.html
Air Defenses Destroy 7 Olha Missiles, 4 Drones Over Russia's Belgorod Region
Air Defenses Destroy 7 Olha Missiles, 4 Drones Over Russia's Belgorod Region
Russian air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian Vilkha Rockets and four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod Region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
2024-01-17T00:49+0000
2024-01-17T00:49+0000
2024-01-17T00:51+0000
russia
belgorod
russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine
belgorod region
air defense system
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115900378_0:134:3167:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_607765f8609e81cc83182a1a441c8924.jpg
Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier in the day that seven Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region and the city of Belgorod, adding that the preliminary information showed that there were no casualties. The rocket danger was declared in Belgorod earlier on Wednesday, the Belgorod city mayor's office said, urging residents to stay at home and stay away from windows.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/russian-un-envoy-calls-ukraines-strikes-on-belgorod-deliberate-terrorist-attacks-1115903189.html
russia
belgorod
belgorod region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115900378_219:0:2950:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29718a05ad652c68325331ea833d70bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
drone warfare, drone attack, drone strike, terrorist attack, uav attack, european union, funding for ukraine, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, eu money, weapons for ukraine, financial aid, financial support, european aid, european support, europe for ukraine, eu aid to ukraine, eu funding of ukraine, no money for ukraine
drone warfare, drone attack, drone strike, terrorist attack, uav attack, european union, funding for ukraine, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, eu money, weapons for ukraine, financial aid, financial support, european aid, european support, europe for ukraine, eu aid to ukraine, eu funding of ukraine, no money for ukraine
Air Defenses Destroy 7 Olha Missiles, 4 Drones Over Russia's Belgorod Region
00:49 GMT 17.01.2024 (Updated: 00:51 GMT 17.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian Vilkha Rockets and four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod Region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier in the day that seven Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region and the city of Belgorod, adding that the preliminary information showed that there were no casualties. The rocket danger was declared in Belgorod earlier on Wednesday, the Belgorod city mayor's office said, urging residents to stay at home and stay away from windows.
"On January 17, around 2.40 a.m. Moscow time [23:40 GMT on Tuesday], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in the territory of the Russian Federation using the Vilkha multiple launch rocket systems and UAVs was foiled. Russian air defense systems on
duty destroyed seven rockets and four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.
30 December 2023, 22:35 GMT