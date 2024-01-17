International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/air-defenses-destroy-7-olha-missiles-4-drones-over-russias-belgorod-region-1116212386.html
Air Defenses Destroy 7 Olha Missiles, 4 Drones Over Russia's Belgorod Region
Air Defenses Destroy 7 Olha Missiles, 4 Drones Over Russia's Belgorod Region
Russian air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian Vilkha Rockets and four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod Region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
2024-01-17T00:49+0000
2024-01-17T00:51+0000
russia
belgorod
russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine
belgorod region
air defense system
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115900378_0:134:3167:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_607765f8609e81cc83182a1a441c8924.jpg
Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier in the day that seven Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region and the city of Belgorod, adding that the preliminary information showed that there were no casualties. The rocket danger was declared in Belgorod earlier on Wednesday, the Belgorod city mayor's office said, urging residents to stay at home and stay away from windows.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/russian-un-envoy-calls-ukraines-strikes-on-belgorod-deliberate-terrorist-attacks-1115903189.html
russia
belgorod
belgorod region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115900378_219:0:2950:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29718a05ad652c68325331ea833d70bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
drone warfare, drone attack, drone strike, terrorist attack, uav attack, european union, funding for ukraine, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, eu money, weapons for ukraine, financial aid, financial support, european aid, european support, europe for ukraine, eu aid to ukraine, eu funding of ukraine, no money for ukraine
drone warfare, drone attack, drone strike, terrorist attack, uav attack, european union, funding for ukraine, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, eu money, weapons for ukraine, financial aid, financial support, european aid, european support, europe for ukraine, eu aid to ukraine, eu funding of ukraine, no money for ukraine

Air Defenses Destroy 7 Olha Missiles, 4 Drones Over Russia's Belgorod Region

00:49 GMT 17.01.2024 (Updated: 00:51 GMT 17.01.2024)
© Sputnik / Anton Vergun / Go to the mediabankAftermath of Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod city center
Aftermath of Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod city center - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2024
© Sputnik / Anton Vergun
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian Vilkha Rockets and four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod Region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier in the day that seven Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region and the city of Belgorod, adding that the preliminary information showed that there were no casualties. The rocket danger was declared in Belgorod earlier on Wednesday, the Belgorod city mayor's office said, urging residents to stay at home and stay away from windows.
"On January 17, around 2.40 a.m. Moscow time [23:40 GMT on Tuesday], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in the territory of the Russian Federation using the Vilkha multiple launch rocket systems and UAVs was foiled. Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed seven rockets and four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2023
World
Russian UN Envoy Calls Ukraine's Strikes on Belgorod Deliberate Terrorist Attacks
30 December 2023, 22:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала