Air Defenses Destroy 7 Olha Missiles, 4 Drones Over Russia's Belgorod Region

Russian air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian Vilkha Rockets and four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod Region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier in the day that seven Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region and the city of Belgorod, adding that the preliminary information showed that there were no casualties. The rocket danger was declared in Belgorod earlier on Wednesday, the Belgorod city mayor's office said, urging residents to stay at home and stay away from windows.

