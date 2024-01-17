https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/four-rockets-of-rm-70-vampire-mlrs-two-drones-destroyed-over-belgorod-region---mod-1116214438.html

Four Rockets of RM-70 Vampire MLRS, Two Drones Destroyed Over Belgorod Region - MoD

Russian air defense systems destroyed four rockets fired using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and intercepted two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod Region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"This morning, yet another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities in the territory of the Russian Federation with the use of the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system and aircraft-type UAVs was foiled," the ministry said in a statement, adding that four rockets were destroyed and two drones were intercepted over the territory of the Belgorod Region.Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier in the day that seven Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region and the city of Belgorod, adding that the preliminary information showed that there were no casualties. The rocket danger was declared in Belgorod earlier on Wednesday, the Belgorod city mayor's office said, urging residents to stay at home and stay away from windows.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

