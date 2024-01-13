https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-shell-and-drone-factories-with-precision-strikes-1116142512.html

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Shell and Drone Factories With Precision Strikes

Russian troops carried out a massive strike using Kinzhal missiles and other precision weapons on military facilities in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense reported Saturday.

“This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massed strike with high-precision, long-range sea- and air-based weapons, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, on the objects of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, producing 155, 152 and 125-millimeter shells, gunpowder and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs),” the ministry said.The ministry emphasized that the goals of the strike were achieved. Overnight, Ukrainian media and local authorities reported explosions in Kremenchug, Kropivnitsky (previously Kirovograd), Dnepropetrovsk, Chernigov, the outskirts of Kiev, Sumy region and in part of Kherson.The Russian Armed Forces also hit five Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 320 soldiers killed and wounded in the area."In the Donetsk direction, the coordinated actions of units of the Southern Battlegroup, air strikes, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems defeated the living forces and equipment of the 28th Mechanized, 46th Airmobile, [and] 95th Airborne Assault Brigades, the 112th and 122nd Brigades in the areas of [villages] Heorhiivka, Klishchiivka and Kurdyumivka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.In the Donetsk area alone, the Ukrainian military also lost four tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and eight pickup trucks, as well as one Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and two D-30 howitzers, the Russian Defense Ministry added.In addition, Kiev lost over 110 troops, three vehicles and one D-20 howitzer in South Donetsk.Moreover, in Krasnyi Lyman, the Russian Army repelled two Ukrainian attacks, eliminating more than 280 Ukrainian soldiers, three armed vehicles and nine vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer, the ministry added.

