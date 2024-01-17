https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/iran-targets-terrorist-group-in-pakistan-respects-states-sovereignty---foreign-minister-1116227631.html

Iran Targets 'Terrorist Group' in Pakistan, Respects State's Sovereignty - Foreign Minister

Iran targeted a "terrorist group" in Pakistan and respects the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles and drones at a base of terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan region in retaliation for terrorist attacks on its own territory. This was the first missile strike by the Iranian armed forces on Pakistani territory. Islamabad said that the attack left two children killed and three people injured, condemned Iran's actions and voiced concerns over Tehran not forewarning Islamabad about the strikes via existing communication channels. The strikes were made against the position of a terrorist group sheltering in Pakistan, the minister said.

