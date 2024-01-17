International
Iran Targets 'Terrorist Group' in Pakistan, Respects State's Sovereignty - Foreign Minister
Iran Targets 'Terrorist Group' in Pakistan, Respects State's Sovereignty - Foreign Minister
Iran targeted a "terrorist group" in Pakistan and respects the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles and drones at a base of terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan region in retaliation for terrorist attacks on its own territory. This was the first missile strike by the Iranian armed forces on Pakistani territory. Islamabad said that the attack left two children killed and three people injured, condemned Iran's actions and voiced concerns over Tehran not forewarning Islamabad about the strikes via existing communication channels. The strikes were made against the position of a terrorist group sheltering in Pakistan, the minister said.
13:48 GMT 17.01.2024
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran targeted a "terrorist group" in Pakistan and respects the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles and drones at a base of terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan region in retaliation for terrorist attacks on its own territory. This was the first missile strike by the Iranian armed forces on Pakistani territory. Islamabad said that the attack left two children killed and three people injured, condemned Iran's actions and voiced concerns over Tehran not forewarning Islamabad about the strikes via existing communication channels.
"We only targeted Iranian terrorist on the soil of Pakistan before this I talked to my colleague honorable foreign minister of Pakistan and I assured him that we do respect sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Pakistan," Amirabdollahian told a press conference at the World Economic Forum.
The strikes were made against the position of a terrorist group sheltering in Pakistan, the minister said.
"On Pakistan, none of the nationals of the friendly and abroad country of Pakistan were targeted by the missiles and the drones of Iran. There is this group so called Jaish al-Adl which is an Iranian terrorist group and they are somehow, they have taken shelter in some parts of the Sistan and Balochistan province of Pakistan," Amirabdollahian explained.
