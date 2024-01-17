https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/china-calls-on-iran-pakistan-to-exercise-restrain-after-deadly-strikes---foreign-ministry-1116225047.html

China Calls on Iran, Pakistan to Exercise Restraint After Deadly Strikes

China calls on Iran and Pakistan to show restraint and desist from actions that could lead to escalation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday after Tehran's strikes on a terrorist group targets in Pakistan killed two children.

"Iran and Pakistan are neighbors, and both are major Islamic countries. We call on the sides to show restraint, avoid actions that could lead to escalation and together safeguard regional peace and stability," Mao told a daily briefing. On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles and drones at a base of terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan region in retaliation for terrorist attacks on its own territory. This was the first missile strike by the Iranian armed forces on Pakistani territory. Pakistani authorities said that the attack left two children killed and three people injured, condemned Iran's actions and voiced concerns over Tehran not forewarning Islamabad about the strikes via existing communication channels. In December 2023, a bombing attack on a police headquarters in Iran's Rask city left 12 officers killed and seven others injured. Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni terrorist group based in Pakistan's Balochistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

