Pakistan Informs Iran About Decision to Recall Its Ambassador - Foreign Ministry

Pakistan Informs Iran About Decision to Recall Its Ambassador - Foreign Ministry

Islamabad has informed the Iranian government about its decision to recall its ambassador in Tehran in light of the recent attacks on the Pakistani territory, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles and drones at a base of terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan region in retaliation for terrorist attacks on its own territory. This was the first missile strike by the Iranian armed forces on Pakistani territory. Islamabad said that the attack left two children killed and three people injured, condemned Iran's actions and voiced concerns over Tehran not forewarning Islamabad about the strikes via existing communication channels. Islamabad considers the attacks "unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran," the ministry said, adding that this is a "violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations." "This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," the statement read.

