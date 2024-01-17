Pakistan Informs Iran About Decision to Recall Its Ambassador - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Islamabad has informed the Iranian government about its decision to recall its ambassador in Tehran in light of the recent attacks on the Pakistani territory, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles and drones at a base of terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan region in retaliation for terrorist attacks on its own territory. This was the first missile strike by the Iranian armed forces on Pakistani territory. Islamabad said that the attack left two children killed and three people injured, condemned Iran's actions and voiced concerns over Tehran not forewarning Islamabad about the strikes via existing communication channels.
"We have conveyed this message to the Iranian Government. We have also informed them that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being. We have also decided to suspend all high level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in coming days," the ministry said in a statement.
Islamabad considers the attacks "unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran," the ministry said, adding that this is a "violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations."
"This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," the statement read.