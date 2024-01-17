International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/pakistan-informs-iran-about-decision-to-recall-its-ambassador---foreign-ministry-1116225968.html
Pakistan Informs Iran About Decision to Recall Its Ambassador - Foreign Ministry
Pakistan Informs Iran About Decision to Recall Its Ambassador - Foreign Ministry
Islamabad has informed the Iranian government about its decision to recall its ambassador in Tehran in light of the recent attacks on the Pakistani territory, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-01-17T12:23+0000
2024-01-17T12:23+0000
world
iran
pakistan
islamabad
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
pakistani foreign ministry
middle east
missile attack
drone attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116225681_0:171:3035:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_e1f4768f03ee06e4ac159f47e2f78c35.jpg
On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles and drones at a base of terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan region in retaliation for terrorist attacks on its own territory. This was the first missile strike by the Iranian armed forces on Pakistani territory. Islamabad said that the attack left two children killed and three people injured, condemned Iran's actions and voiced concerns over Tehran not forewarning Islamabad about the strikes via existing communication channels. Islamabad considers the attacks "unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran," the ministry said, adding that this is a "violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations." "This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/going-ballistic-what-are-irans-medium-range-missile-capabilities-1116206189.html
iran
pakistan
islamabad
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116225681_153:0:2882:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_011b05d163ffed8ba1f85a615b8f71cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have
iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have

Pakistan Informs Iran About Decision to Recall Its Ambassador - Foreign Ministry

12:23 GMT 17.01.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankMeeting of Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Russia in Moscow, Russia.
Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Russia in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Islamabad has informed the Iranian government about its decision to recall its ambassador in Tehran in light of the recent attacks on the Pakistani territory, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles and drones at a base of terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan region in retaliation for terrorist attacks on its own territory. This was the first missile strike by the Iranian armed forces on Pakistani territory. Islamabad said that the attack left two children killed and three people injured, condemned Iran's actions and voiced concerns over Tehran not forewarning Islamabad about the strikes via existing communication channels.
"We have conveyed this message to the Iranian Government. We have also informed them that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being. We have also decided to suspend all high level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in coming days," the ministry said in a statement.
Islamabad considers the attacks "unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran," the ministry said, adding that this is a "violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations."
Iranian missile Kheibar Shekan on display during the annual military parade marking the anniversary of the outbreak of the devastating 1980-1988 war with Saddam Hussein's Iraq, in the capital Tehran on September 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2024
Military
Going Ballistic: What are Iran’s Medium-Range Missile Capabilities?
Yesterday, 18:35 GMT
"This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," the statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала