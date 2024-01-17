https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/nato-official-sounds-alarm-warns-of-shifting-global-powers-1116236989.html

NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers

The head of NATO’s committee of military chiefs urged the alliance’s members to “expect the unexpected” and warned “the tectonic plates of power are shifting,” at a meeting in Brussels Wednesday.

The head of NATO’s committee of military chiefs urged the alliance’s members to “expect the unexpected” and warned “the tectonic plates of power are shifting,” at a meeting in Brussels Wednesday.“In order to strengthen our collective defense… we need a whole of society approach,” said Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer. Russia’s special military operation in the Donbass played a key part in Bauer’s address. “Today is the 693rd day,” of the conflict he noted, adding, “Ukraine will have our support for every day that is to come.”Meanwhile, European economies have faltered under the strain of skyrocketing energy prices resulting from the Western sanctions.Bauer nevertheless insisted European countries should devote more funds to military spending, saying, “we need a warfighting transformation of NATO.”NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană agreed, noting “at last year’s NATO Summit in Vilnius [Lithuania], our leaders agreed a new defense spending target of at least 2% of GDP.”But internal divisions among European leaders are also threatening the continued shipment of lethal aid to the Zelensky regime. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico announced his opposition to the sending of weapons to Ukraine last year. Disputes have emerged among Central European countries over the EU’s free trade policy towards Kiev, which Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk recently complained was causing hardship for local farmers.Bauer insisted it was NATO’s task to spread the continent’s values around the world, by force if necessary.“Together, more than 3 million service men and women uphold NATO’s defensive shield,” the admiral warned.Despite NATO’s frequent portrayal as a “defensive” alliance, the coalition played a key role in recent wars in Afghanistan, Libya, and Yugoslavia. NATO also collaborated with the US Central Intelligence Agency in a clandestine program known as Operation Gladio, which trained fascist and neo-Nazi fighters in an ostensible effort to prepare for a Soviet invasion of Europe. Some of these extremist groups would go on to carry out deadly terrorist attacks throughout the continent.Even with the fear of Soviet military might throughout the Cold War, Russia never invaded any NATO member. On the contrary, it was the United States that invaded Russia shortly after the October Revolution in an effort to attempt to defeat the country’s popular government.

