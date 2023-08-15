https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/trump-faces-91-criminal-charges-across-4-indictments-more-than-700-years-in-prison-1112623934.html
Trump Faces 91 Criminal Charges Across 4 Indictments, More Than 700 Years in Prison
Trump Faces 91 Criminal Charges Across 4 Indictments, More Than 700 Years in Prison
Former US President Donald Trump is facing a total of 91 criminal charges laid out in four separate indictments, which collectively carry a sentence of more than 700 years in prison.
2023-08-15T18:52+0000
2023-08-15T18:52+0000
2023-08-15T18:52+0000
americas
donald trump
stormy daniels
georgia
mar-a-lago
us
criminal charges
indictment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103320/93/1033209364_0:70:4896:2824_1920x0_80_0_0_517f7280a154df0d4958e82261e47c00.jpg
Trump was indicted on 40 felony charges linked to his alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, which is set to go to trial in May 2024. Trump was also charged with four crimes connected to his alleged role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election. On Monday, a grand jury in the state of Georgia also indicted Trump on 13 more charges linked to his actions following the 2020 election. Moreover, Trump is facing 34 charges for making alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels and others. If convicted on all 91 criminal charges, Trump could face a maximum sentence of more than 700 years in prison, although it is unclear how the sentences would be served or if he would be imprisoned at all. Prior to the Georgia indictment, Trump claimed to be facing up to 561 years in prison for the first three indictments. In addition, Trump is facing civil action by the state of New York for alleged improper financial conduct, as well as a sexual abuse and defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump has repeatedly condemned the charges against him, characterizing the cases as a weaponization of the US justice system against him in the lead up to the 2024 US presidential election. Trump currently leads the pack of Republican candidates seeking the party’s nomination despite the ongoing criminal cases.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/georgia-district-attorney-seeks-hour-of-fame-with-fourth-trump-indictment-1112617093.html
americas
georgia
mar-a-lago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103320/93/1033209364_544:0:4896:3264_1920x0_80_0_0_2ffe4aefd2325c781b6290738905d48a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, trump charges, trump criminal charges, trump indictments, trump in prison
donald trump, trump charges, trump criminal charges, trump indictments, trump in prison
Trump Faces 91 Criminal Charges Across 4 Indictments, More Than 700 Years in Prison
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump is facing a total of 91 criminal charges laid out in four separate indictments, which collectively carry a sentence of more than 700 years in prison.
Trump was indicted on 40 felony charges linked to his alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, which is set to go to trial in May 2024. Trump was also charged with four crimes connected to his alleged role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election.
On Monday, a grand jury
in the state of Georgia also indicted Trump
on 13 more charges linked to his actions following the 2020 election.
Moreover, Trump is facing 34 charges for making alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels and others.
If convicted on all 91 criminal charges, Trump could face a maximum sentence of more than 700 years in prison, although it is unclear how the sentences would be served or if he would be imprisoned at all.
Prior to the Georgia indictment, Trump claimed to be facing up to 561 years in prison for the first three indictments.
In addition, Trump is facing civil action by the state of New York for alleged improper financial conduct, as well as a sexual abuse and defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.
Trump has repeatedly condemned
the charges against him, characterizing the cases as a weaponization of the US justice system against him in the lead up to the 2024 US presidential election. Trump currently leads the pack of Republican candidates seeking the party’s nomination despite the ongoing criminal cases.