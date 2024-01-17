International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defenses Destroy Ukrainian Drones Over Moscow, Leningrad Regions
Russian Air Defenses Destroy Ukrainian Drones Over Moscow, Leningrad Regions
Russian air defenses intercepted Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the Moscow and Leningrad regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“At about 1:30 a.m. Moscow time [2230 GMT Wednesday], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed one unmanned aerial vehicle over the Moscow Region and intercepted another one over the Leningrad Region,” the ministry said. Earlier Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russian air defenses had repelled a drone attack near Moscow, adding that no casualties or destruction were reported.
Russian Air Defenses Destroy Ukrainian Drones Over Moscow, Leningrad Regions

23:51 GMT 17.01.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses intercepted Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the Moscow and Leningrad regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“At about 1:30 a.m. Moscow time [2230 GMT Wednesday], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed one unmanned aerial vehicle over the Moscow Region and intercepted another one over the Leningrad Region,” the ministry said.
Earlier Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russian air defenses had repelled a drone attack near Moscow, adding that no casualties or destruction were reported.
Russia
Russia Destroys, Intercepts Ukrainian Drones Over Moscow, Kaluga Regions - MoD
14 December 2023, 04:03 GMT
