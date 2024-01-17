https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/russian-air-defenses-destroy-ukrainian-drones-over-moscow-leningrad-regions-1116239101.html
Russian Air Defenses Destroy Ukrainian Drones Over Moscow, Leningrad Regions
Russian Air Defenses Destroy Ukrainian Drones Over Moscow, Leningrad Regions
Russian air defenses intercepted Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the Moscow and Leningrad regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2024-01-17T23:51+0000
2024-01-17T23:51+0000
2024-01-17T23:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
ukraine crisis
russia
russian defense ministry
drone warfare
leningrad region
moscow region
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103102/82/1031028205_0:170:3022:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_03a3878f9120b0080ebad6b524625947.jpg
“At about 1:30 a.m. Moscow time [2230 GMT Wednesday], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed one unmanned aerial vehicle over the Moscow Region and intercepted another one over the Leningrad Region,” the ministry said. Earlier Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russian air defenses had repelled a drone attack near Moscow, adding that no casualties or destruction were reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/russia-destroys-intercepts-ukrainian-drones-over-moscow-kaluga-regions---mod-1115566919.html
ukraine
russia
leningrad region
moscow region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103102/82/1031028205_221:0:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c75745626f937da55594a7f78bff963.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian shelling, shelling of civilians, are there any military targets in moscow, drone warfare, drone attack, drone strike, terrorist attack, uav attack killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, ukraine kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
ukrainian shelling, shelling of civilians, are there any military targets in moscow, drone warfare, drone attack, drone strike, terrorist attack, uav attack killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, ukraine kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
Russian Air Defenses Destroy Ukrainian Drones Over Moscow, Leningrad Regions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses intercepted Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the Moscow and Leningrad regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“At about 1:30 a.m. Moscow time [2230 GMT Wednesday], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles
on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed one unmanned aerial vehicle over the Moscow Region and intercepted another one over the Leningrad Region,” the ministry said.
Earlier Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russian air defenses had repelled a drone attack near Moscow, adding that no casualties or destruction were reported.
14 December 2023, 04:03 GMT