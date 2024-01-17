https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/russian-engineer-creates-robotic-ambulance-to-save-wounded-troops--video-1116236123.html

Russian Engineer Creates Robotic Ambulance to Save Wounded Troops – Video

Russian Engineer Creates Robotic Ambulance to Save Wounded Troops – Video

Unmanned aerial, ground and sea-based drones have become a prominent feature of the ongoing Russia-NATO proxy war in Ukraine, turning dystopian science fiction visions of a future of man vs. machine combat one step closer to reality. But along with deadly implements of destruction, robots can also be used to save lives.

2024-01-17T19:18+0000

2024-01-17T19:18+0000

2024-01-17T19:18+0000

military

military & intelligence

russia

donbass

ukraine

robot

drone

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116236341_0:8:1410:801_1920x0_80_0_0_28861563294cb8840f5dd387b0dbf1af.png

A veteran Donbass commander has given his impressions of the Bratishka (lit. ‘Little Brother’), a new robotic ambulance designed to evacuate wounded troops from the battlefield.The Bratishka is the brainchild of a Russian robotics enthusiast and engineer named Konstantin, who has been working on the robotic transporter with his 15-year-old son Vyacheslav, and was inspired to create the robot after friends participating in the special military operations told him about the difficulties they would face evacuating wounded from the line of fire during periods of enemy shelling.The unmanned vehicle is 1.2 meters long and weighs about 200 kilograms, is fitted with a camera and has a carrying capacity of up to 150 kilograms. It has a five hour endurance time, and can travel up to 10 kilometers per hour.Building the prototype took two months, and Konstantin spent some two million rubles (about US$22,550) of his own money on the project. The father and son tested the vehicle near their family home, which includes geography that’s similar to the steppe-heavy frontline regions.Konstantin hopes to eventually add a manipulator arm to the vehicle in the future to be able to use the Bratishka to save even unconscious fallen soldiers, and to equip it with an intercom that an army doctor can use to determine an injured trooper’s condition and provide first aid advice.In an interview with Russian media last fall, Konstantin said it would take a month to prepare the Bratishka for full-scale testing, after which it would take between three and six months to start mass production.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/watch-new-russian-anti-drone-system-safeguard-tank-in-ukrainian-conflict-1116155951.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/four-rockets-of-rm-70-vampire-mlrs-two-drones-destroyed-over-belgorod-region---mod-1116214438.html

russia

donbass

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what is the role of drones in ukraine war, what drone systems is russia developing to use in ukraine