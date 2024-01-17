https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/top-notch-precision--durability-russian-raptor-tactical-sniper-rifle-aims-for-incomparable-quality-1116220931.html

Top-Notch Precision & Durability: Russian Raptor Tactical Sniper Rifle Aims for Incomparable Quality

BespokeGun, a Russian firearms company, has started manufacturing the groundbreaking Raptor Tactical precision rifle chambered in .300 Norma Magnum, the company's press service disclosed to Sputnik.

The Moscow Arms Company, operating under the BespokeGun brand, has initiated the production of a modified Raptor Tactical rifle chambered in .300 Norma Magnum (.300 NM) caliber, as revealed by the manufacturer.This latest weapon is touted as effective at long distances, boasting a "high potential for accuracy" and exhibiting minimal recoil. Originally introduced in .338 Lapua Magnum caliber, the Raptor Tactical rifle has demonstrated its prowess by hitting targets up to 1,850 meters away, showcasing reliability in challenging combat conditions and sustained performance over its operational lifespan.Making its debut in 2023 for long-range shooting in the special military operation, the Raptor Tactical rifle initially premiered in .338 Lapua Magnum caliber. Subsequently, a sports training version, the Raptor Sport, joined the lineup, featuring a 6.5 PRC chamber and a shooting range of 1,600–1,700 meters.Weighing 7.1 kg without additional accessories, the Raptor Tactical comes equipped with a carbon magazine boasting a capacity of five rounds. The rifle's accuracy does not exceed 0.3 MoA [minutes of angle], striving for an impressive 0.1 MoA.Weapons expert Maxim Popenker explained that the development of a rifle for the .300 Norma Magnum cartridge represents a logical progression to enhance long-range shooting capabilities.Introduced to the market in 2012, the .300 Norma Magnum cartridge, derived from the .338 NM, is tailored for medium and long-distance shooting. It distinguishes itself with a shorter case compared to the .338 Lapua Magnum while retaining the same overall length.The advantages of the .300 Norma Magnum include modest recoil, minimal muzzle flash, and nearly double the barrel longevity compared to the .338 Lapua Magnum. The cartridge's bullet maintains supersonic speed up to a distance of 1,540 meters.Retired Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk, a military expert, underscored the .300 Norma Magnum as a "fully developed and tested modern ammunition" in contemporary conflicts, asserting its status as a standard for snipers worldwide.With the adoption of the .300 Norma Magnum cartridge, experts believe that Raptor Tactical owners will gain expanded combat capabilities on the battlefield. The weapon is designed with an "extreme resilience reserve capable of withstanding extremely high loads," according to the manufacturer.Key design features of the Raptor Tactical weapon include a long and sufficiently heavy bolt group with three combat stops, ensuring smooth operation and eliminating play during combat operations. Yaroslav Tabolsky, CEO of BeSpokeGun, attests to the rifle's reliability in challenging combat conditions, consistent firing, and first-shot accuracy.The integration of dozens of new technical solutions, meticulous attention to balancing and ergonomics, and the utilization of unique manufacturing technologies contribute to the high accuracy achieved by Raptor Tactical. Special high-strength alloyed, stainless, and chromium-molybdenum martensitic-aging steels undergo multiple stages of heat treatment in the production of the bolt group.In addition to BespokeGun, Lobaev Arms, situated in the Kaluga region, stands out as another Russian manufacturer excelling in high-precision long-range firearms. During the special military operation, Lobaev Arms has revamped the "Sevastopol" and "Longstrike" long-range rifles.Founder Vladislav Lobaev outlines significant modernizations made to the "Sevastopol," including changes to the chassis, barrel, receiver, bolt, sleeve, and stock, now unified with the 'HAVOC' rifle stock. The DXL-4M "Sevastopol" targets distances exceeding 2,000 meters, weighing 9.1 kg, with a grouping accuracy of 0.45 MoA.The DXL-3 "Longstrike," designed for .338 LM cartridges, achieves effective shooting at 1,800 meters, boasting a shooting accuracy of 0.42 MoA, a weight of 7.8 kg, and minimal recoil.Lobaev Arms further introduces the DXL-5 "HAVOC" rifle, featuring a modular design and compatibility with NATO 12.7 × 99 mm or domestic 12.7 × 108 mm cartridges. The rifle, weighing 13 kg, offers a grouping accuracy below 1 MoA and an effective range of 2,300 meters.The TSVL-8 M5 "Dominator," designed for .338 LM cartridges, enables the engagement of enemies at distances up to 1,500 meters, weighing 8 kg, with a grouping accuracy of 0.4 MoA. Lobaev Arms has also trotted out the semi-automatic rifle "Twilight," designed for .375 Cheytac and .408 Cheytac cartridges, with a shooting accuracy of 0.5 MoA at distances of 2,000 meters and beyond.Experts laud Russia's enterprises for their substantial advancements in sniper weapons, attributing the progress to close collaboration between manufacturers and military personnel, coupled with insights gained from special operations.Maxim Popenker emphasized the active involvement of both private companies and state entities in the development of sniper rifles. While BespokeGun and Lobaev Arms lead the long-range sniper rifle segment, state developers, such as the OJSC V.A. Degtyaryov Plant, contribute to the arsenal with creations like the "KORD" in .338 LM caliber, promising more effective counter-sniper measures and the engagement of targets at distances exceeding 1,500 meters.

