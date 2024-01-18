International
Eleven people, including women and children, were killed in a Jordanian airstrike on the province of As Suwayda in southern Syria, a local source told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Eleven people, including children and women, were killed in Jordanian air strikes on As Suwayda province," the source said. The shelling took place on the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the source added.
Eleven People Killed in Jordanian Airstrike on Southern Syria – Source

10:10 GMT 18.01.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaSyrian ambulance
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Eleven people, including women and children, were killed in a Jordanian airstrike on the province of As Suwayda in southern Syria, a local source told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Eleven people, including children and women, were killed in Jordanian air strikes on As Suwayda province," the source said.
The shelling took place on the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the source added.
