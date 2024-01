https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/hunter-biden-to-appear-in-congress-for-deposition-on-february-28-1116257250.html

Hunter Biden to Appear in Congress for Deposition on February 28

US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, will appear before Congress for a deposition on February 28, the Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability said in a joint release on Thursday.

"Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024. His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden's testimony," the release said.Lawmakers are seeking Hunter Biden’s testimony as part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden.

