Hunter Biden to Appear in Congress for Deposition on February 28

US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, will appear before Congress for a deposition on February 28, the Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability said in a joint release on Thursday.
"Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024. His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden's testimony," the release said.Lawmakers are seeking Hunter Biden’s testimony as part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden.
22:39 GMT 18.01.2024
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterHunter Biden walks along the South Lawn before the pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Hunter Biden walks along the South Lawn before the pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2024
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, will appear before Congress for a deposition on February 28, the Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability said in a joint release on Thursday.
"Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024. His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden's testimony," the release said.
Lawmakers are seeking Hunter Biden’s testimony as part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden.

The measure specifically accuses Hunter Biden of failing to appear for a closed-door deposition as part of the lower congressional chamber's impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden repeatedly refused to appear privately, instead offering to stand for a public testimony. However, Republicans indicated they first wanted him to testify privately.

