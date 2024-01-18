https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/hunter-biden-to-appear-in-congress-for-deposition-on-february-28-1116257250.html
Hunter Biden to Appear in Congress for Deposition on February 28
Hunter Biden to Appear in Congress for Deposition on February 28
US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, will appear before Congress for a deposition on February 28, the Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability said in a joint release on Thursday.
2024-01-18T22:39+0000
2024-01-18T22:39+0000
2024-01-18T22:39+0000
hunter biden
americas
hunter biden charges
us
joe biden
congress
impeachment
us president
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116258160_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bad744ee0b3f91ebd907bd940fde50f5.jpg
"Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024. His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden's testimony," the release said.Lawmakers are seeking Hunter Biden’s testimony as part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/us-house-judiciary-panel-approves-hunter-biden-contempt-of-congress-resolution-1116106582.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116258160_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6aad7c577049668aa08359034a8675b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
what happened to hunter biden, who is hunter biden, why is hunter biden held in contempt of congress, biden family, biden corruption, corrupted biden, corrupt biden, corrupt family, corrupt president, biden family corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption scandal, biden fake identities, biden aliases, biden pseudonyms, hunter biden's corrupt influence-peddling, hunter's laptop from hell, laptop from hell, biden bribery and corruption, biden probe, biden impeachment probe, biden and ukraine
what happened to hunter biden, who is hunter biden, why is hunter biden held in contempt of congress, biden family, biden corruption, corrupted biden, corrupt biden, corrupt family, corrupt president, biden family corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption scandal, biden fake identities, biden aliases, biden pseudonyms, hunter biden's corrupt influence-peddling, hunter's laptop from hell, laptop from hell, biden bribery and corruption, biden probe, biden impeachment probe, biden and ukraine
Hunter Biden to Appear in Congress for Deposition on February 28
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, will appear before Congress for a deposition on February 28, the Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability said in a joint release on Thursday.
"Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition
on February 28, 2024. His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden's testimony," the release said.
Lawmakers are seeking Hunter Biden’s testimony as part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden.
The measure specifically accuses Hunter Biden of failing to appear for a closed-door deposition as part of the lower congressional chamber's impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden.
Hunter Biden repeatedly refused to appear privately, instead offering to stand for a public testimony. However, Republicans indicated they first wanted him to testify privately.