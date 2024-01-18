https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/pakistan-launches-strikes-on-irans-saravan-region-sistan-balochistan-provinces---reports-1116242415.html

Pakistan Launches Strikes on Iran's Saravan Region, Sistan, Balochistan Provinces - Reports

The sounds of explosions were heard in several areas of Saravan County in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan, said Alireza Marhamati, the province's deputy governor for security and law enforcement.

2024-01-18T04:01+0000

2024-01-18T04:01+0000

2024-01-18T04:49+0000

"The sound of several explosions was heard in several areas around Saravan," Iranian news agency Mehr quoted Marhamati as saying.According to reports, the strikes appear to be retaliation for Iran's attacks, and are the first on Iranian territory since the Iran-Iraq war.Following reports of a "missile and drone attack" by Pakistan on several targets in the areas around Saravan in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balochistan, bordering Pakistan, Iranian state television confirmed several explosions in Saravan, citing security officials in the province.Pakistan's military carried out overnight attacks in the territory of Iran against "anti-Pakistan militant groups," AFP reported Thursday, citing a senior intelligence source not authorized to give information to the media.On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles and drones at a base of the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan region in retaliation for terrorist attacks on its own territory.This was the first missile strike by the Iranian Armed Forces on Pakistani territory. Islamabad said that the attack left two children dead and three people injured, and condemned Iran's actions as well as voiced concerns over Tehran not forewarning Islamabad about the strikes via existing communication channels.In a call with his Pakistani counterpart on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan. He also expressed hope that the two countries would continue cooperation, particularly on security.

