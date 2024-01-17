https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/irgc-strike-on-pakistani-territory-damages-tehran-islamabad-ties---pakistani-ministry-1116234737.html

IRGC Strike on Pakistani Territory Damages Tehran-Islamabad Ties - Pakistani Ministry

Iran’s recent missile strike on the Pakistani territory has seriously damaged bilateral ties between Islamabad and Tehran, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that Islamabad has a right to respond.

On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles and drones at a base of terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan region in retaliation for terrorist attacks on its own territory. This was the first missile strike by the Iranian armed forces on Pakistani territory. Islamabad said that the attack left two children killed and three people injured, condemned Iran's actions and voiced concerns over Tehran not forewarning Islamabad about the strikes via existing communication channels. Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani, to discuss this issue. Jilani also described terrorism as a "common threat," adding that unilateral actions could "undermine regional peace and stability," according to the ministry.

