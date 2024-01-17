IRGC Strike on Pakistani Territory Damages Tehran-Islamabad Ties - Pakistani Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran’s recent missile strike on the Pakistani territory has seriously damaged bilateral ties between Islamabad and Tehran, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that Islamabad has a right to respond.
On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles and drones at a base of terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan region in retaliation for terrorist attacks on its own territory.
This was the first missile strike by the Iranian armed forces on Pakistani territory. Islamabad said that the attack left two children killed and three people injured, condemned Iran's actions and voiced concerns over Tehran not forewarning Islamabad about the strikes via existing communication channels.
Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani, to discuss this issue.
"Expressing Pakistan’s unreserved condemnation of the attack, the Foreign Minister [Jilani] added that the incident has cause serious damage to bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iran. The Foreign Minister added that Pakistan reserved the right to respond to this provocative act," the ministry said in a statement after the phone conversation between Jilani and Amirabdollahian.
Jilani also described terrorism as a "common threat," adding that unilateral actions could "undermine regional peace and stability," according to the ministry.