Russian Forces Organize Air Patrols Along Separation Zone Between Israel, Syria
Russian Forces Organize Air Patrols Along Separation Zone Between Israel, Syria
The military aviation of the Russian aerospace forces have conducted air patrols along the separation zone between armed forces of Israel and Syria, Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.
"As part of monitoring the situation, the military aviation of the Russian aerospace forces organized air patrols along the border of the separation zone of the Israeli armed forces and the Syrian armed forces [the Bravo Line]," Kulit told a briefing.
Russian Forces Organize Air Patrols Along Separation Zone Between Israel, Syria
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The military aviation of the Russian aerospace forces have conducted air patrols along the separation zone between armed forces of Israel and Syria, Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.