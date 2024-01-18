UK National Dies From Iranian Strikes in Iraq's Erbil - Foreign Ministry

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/uk-national-dies-from-iranian-strikes-in-iraqs-erbil---foreign-ministry-1116243721.html

A dual UK-Iraqi national died during the Iranian strikes on the Iraqi Kurdistan region earlier this week, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement following a meeting between UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Davos.

"The Foreign Secretary condemned the attacks in Erbil in Iraq, which killed UK-Iraqi dual national Karam Mikhael. Attacks like this violate the sovereignty of other states," a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday. During the meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Cameron also told Amirabdollahian that the attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on commercial ships in the Red Sea were "illegal and unacceptable" and that Iran "must use its influence with the Houthis to prevent further threats." On Tuesday, Iran fired missiles at what it said was the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad's headquarters in the Iraqi Kurdistan region. Local authorities said four people died and six others were wounded. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said that Iraq considered Iran's strikes at its Kurdistan region as an aggression against its sovereignty and security.

