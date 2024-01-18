https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/us-house-passes-government-funding-extension-sending-bill-to-biden-for-finalization-1116257045.html
US House Passes Government Funding Extension, Sending Bill to Biden for Finalization
The US House of Representatives passed a continuing resolution (CR) to extend temporary government funding into March and give lawmakers more time to pass appropriations bills, sending the legislation to US President Joe Biden’s desk.
US House lawmakers passed the legislation on Thursday in a vote of 314-108. The US Senate passed the bill earlier on Thursday, placing it on track to be finalized by Biden. The US Congress had until January 19 to pass a government funding measure or the government would begin to shut down. In November, lawmakers passed a so-called “laddered” CR, which temporarily funded separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2. The CR passed by Congress on Thursday extends the temporary funding to March 1 and 8.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed a continuing resolution (CR) to extend temporary government funding into March and give lawmakers more time to pass appropriations bills, sending the legislation to US President Joe Biden’s desk.
US House lawmakers passed the legislation on Thursday in a vote of 314-108. The US Senate passed the bill earlier on Thursday
, placing it on track to be finalized by Biden.
The US Congress had until January 19 to pass a government funding measure or the government would begin to shut down. In November, lawmakers passed a so-called “laddered” CR, which temporarily funded separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2.
The CR passed by Congress on Thursday extends the temporary funding to March 1 and 8.