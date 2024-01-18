https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/us-house-passes-government-funding-extension-sending-bill-to-biden-for-finalization-1116257045.html

US House Passes Government Funding Extension, Sending Bill to Biden for Finalization

US House Passes Government Funding Extension, Sending Bill to Biden for Finalization

The US House of Representatives passed a continuing resolution (CR) to extend temporary government funding into March and give lawmakers more time to pass appropriations bills, sending the legislation to US President Joe Biden’s desk.

2024-01-18T22:10+0000

2024-01-18T22:10+0000

2024-01-18T22:10+0000

americas

stopgap bill

government shutdown

us government shutdown

us house of representatives

us budget

us funding

us congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c34925f37c2a846c5cc2a6ee6f1fc419.jpg

US House lawmakers passed the legislation on Thursday in a vote of 314-108. The US Senate passed the bill earlier on Thursday, placing it on track to be finalized by Biden. The US Congress had until January 19 to pass a government funding measure or the government would begin to shut down. In November, lawmakers passed a so-called “laddered” CR, which temporarily funded separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2. The CR passed by Congress on Thursday extends the temporary funding to March 1 and 8.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/source-confirms-to-sputnik-us-lawmakers-reach-deal-on-stopgap-bill-to-keep-govt-open-until-march-1116160475.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us government funding, bipartisan deal, us government shutdown, us house of representatives, us senate, stopgap bill, us senate, stopgap funding bill, looming government shutdown, us budget