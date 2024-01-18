International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/us-house-passes-government-funding-extension-sending-bill-to-biden-for-finalization-1116257045.html
US House Passes Government Funding Extension, Sending Bill to Biden for Finalization
US House Passes Government Funding Extension, Sending Bill to Biden for Finalization
The US House of Representatives passed a continuing resolution (CR) to extend temporary government funding into March and give lawmakers more time to pass appropriations bills, sending the legislation to US President Joe Biden’s desk.
2024-01-18T22:10+0000
2024-01-18T22:10+0000
americas
stopgap bill
government shutdown
us government shutdown
us house of representatives
us budget
us funding
us congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c34925f37c2a846c5cc2a6ee6f1fc419.jpg
US House lawmakers passed the legislation on Thursday in a vote of 314-108. The US Senate passed the bill earlier on Thursday, placing it on track to be finalized by Biden. The US Congress had until January 19 to pass a government funding measure or the government would begin to shut down. In November, lawmakers passed a so-called “laddered” CR, which temporarily funded separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2. The CR passed by Congress on Thursday extends the temporary funding to March 1 and 8.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/source-confirms-to-sputnik-us-lawmakers-reach-deal-on-stopgap-bill-to-keep-govt-open-until-march-1116160475.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_76143a311fc3160e358e04da2920e759.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us government funding, bipartisan deal, us government shutdown, us house of representatives, us senate, stopgap bill, us senate, stopgap funding bill, looming government shutdown, us budget
us government funding, bipartisan deal, us government shutdown, us house of representatives, us senate, stopgap bill, us senate, stopgap funding bill, looming government shutdown, us budget

US House Passes Government Funding Extension, Sending Bill to Biden for Finalization

22:10 GMT 18.01.2024
© Sputnik / Mihail KutusovUS dollars
US dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2024
© Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed a continuing resolution (CR) to extend temporary government funding into March and give lawmakers more time to pass appropriations bills, sending the legislation to US President Joe Biden’s desk.
US House lawmakers passed the legislation on Thursday in a vote of 314-108. The US Senate passed the bill earlier on Thursday, placing it on track to be finalized by Biden.
The US Congress had until January 19 to pass a government funding measure or the government would begin to shut down. In November, lawmakers passed a so-called “laddered” CR, which temporarily funded separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2.
The CR passed by Congress on Thursday extends the temporary funding to March 1 and 8.
The Capitol Hill in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2024
Americas
Source Confirms to Sputnik US Lawmakers Reach Deal on Stopgap Bill to Keep Gov't Open Until March
14 January, 16:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала