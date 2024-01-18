https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/us-senate-passes-government-funding-extension-bill-sending-to-house-for-consideration-1116256173.html
US Senate Passes Government Funding Extension Bill, Sending to House for Consideration
US Senate Passes Government Funding Extension Bill, Sending to House for Consideration
The US Senate on Thursday passed a continuing resolution (CR) to extend temporary government funding and give lawmakers more time to pass appropriations bills, sending the legislation to the House of Representatives for consideration.
2024-01-18T19:56+0000
2024-01-18T19:56+0000
2024-01-18T19:56+0000
americas
chuck schumer
us budget
us
us senate
us government shutdown
us government
funding
stopgap bill
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6972b4fec55579f702a16b8f0e4c3103.jpg
Senators passed the legislation in a vote of 77-18. House lawmakers are set to take up the bill later on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed confidence that the House will also pass the legislation. In November, the US Congress passed a so-called "laddered" CR, which temporarily funded separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2. The CR passed by the Senate would extend the funding deadlines to March 1 and 8. Prior to passing the legislation on Thursday, the Senate rejected an amendment to the bill by Sen. Rand Paul, which would have restricted assistance to Palestinian governing entities in the West Bank or the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/source-confirms-to-sputnik-us-lawmakers-reach-deal-on-stopgap-bill-to-keep-govt-open-until-march-1116160475.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7c7ffbac336ebd95255f4849f826c1c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us government funding, bipartisan deal, us government shutdown, us house of representatives, us senate, stopgap bill, us senate, stopgap funding bill, looming government shutdown, us budget
us government funding, bipartisan deal, us government shutdown, us house of representatives, us senate, stopgap bill, us senate, stopgap funding bill, looming government shutdown, us budget
US Senate Passes Government Funding Extension Bill, Sending to House for Consideration
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Thursday passed a continuing resolution (CR) to extend temporary government funding and give lawmakers more time to pass appropriations bills, sending the legislation to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Senators passed the legislation in a vote of 77-18. House lawmakers are set to take up the bill later on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed confidence that the House will also pass the legislation.
In November, the US Congress passed a so-called "laddered" CR, which temporarily funded separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2. The CR passed by the Senate would extend the funding deadlines
to March 1 and 8.
Prior to passing the legislation on Thursday, the Senate rejected an amendment to the bill by Sen. Rand Paul, which would have restricted assistance to Palestinian governing entities in the West Bank or the Gaza Strip.