US Senate Passes Government Funding Extension Bill, Sending to House for Consideration

The US Senate on Thursday passed a continuing resolution (CR) to extend temporary government funding and give lawmakers more time to pass appropriations bills, sending the legislation to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Senators passed the legislation in a vote of 77-18. House lawmakers are set to take up the bill later on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed confidence that the House will also pass the legislation. In November, the US Congress passed a so-called "laddered" CR, which temporarily funded separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2. The CR passed by the Senate would extend the funding deadlines to March 1 and 8. Prior to passing the legislation on Thursday, the Senate rejected an amendment to the bill by Sen. Rand Paul, which would have restricted assistance to Palestinian governing entities in the West Bank or the Gaza Strip.

