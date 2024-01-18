International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/us-senate-passes-government-funding-extension-bill-sending-to-house-for-consideration-1116256173.html
US Senate Passes Government Funding Extension Bill, Sending to House for Consideration
US Senate Passes Government Funding Extension Bill, Sending to House for Consideration
The US Senate on Thursday passed a continuing resolution (CR) to extend temporary government funding and give lawmakers more time to pass appropriations bills, sending the legislation to the House of Representatives for consideration.
2024-01-18T19:56+0000
2024-01-18T19:56+0000
americas
chuck schumer
us budget
us
us senate
us government shutdown
us government
funding
stopgap bill
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6972b4fec55579f702a16b8f0e4c3103.jpg
Senators passed the legislation in a vote of 77-18. House lawmakers are set to take up the bill later on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed confidence that the House will also pass the legislation. In November, the US Congress passed a so-called "laddered" CR, which temporarily funded separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2. The CR passed by the Senate would extend the funding deadlines to March 1 and 8. Prior to passing the legislation on Thursday, the Senate rejected an amendment to the bill by Sen. Rand Paul, which would have restricted assistance to Palestinian governing entities in the West Bank or the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/source-confirms-to-sputnik-us-lawmakers-reach-deal-on-stopgap-bill-to-keep-govt-open-until-march-1116160475.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7c7ffbac336ebd95255f4849f826c1c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us government funding, bipartisan deal, us government shutdown, us house of representatives, us senate, stopgap bill, us senate, stopgap funding bill, looming government shutdown, us budget
us government funding, bipartisan deal, us government shutdown, us house of representatives, us senate, stopgap bill, us senate, stopgap funding bill, looming government shutdown, us budget

US Senate Passes Government Funding Extension Bill, Sending to House for Consideration

19:56 GMT 18.01.2024
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as lawmakers rush to complete passage of a bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
The Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as lawmakers rush to complete passage of a bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2024
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Thursday passed a continuing resolution (CR) to extend temporary government funding and give lawmakers more time to pass appropriations bills, sending the legislation to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Senators passed the legislation in a vote of 77-18. House lawmakers are set to take up the bill later on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed confidence that the House will also pass the legislation.
In November, the US Congress passed a so-called "laddered" CR, which temporarily funded separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2. The CR passed by the Senate would extend the funding deadlines to March 1 and 8.
Prior to passing the legislation on Thursday, the Senate rejected an amendment to the bill by Sen. Rand Paul, which would have restricted assistance to Palestinian governing entities in the West Bank or the Gaza Strip.
The Capitol Hill in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2024
Americas
Source Confirms to Sputnik US Lawmakers Reach Deal on Stopgap Bill to Keep Gov't Open Until March
14 January, 16:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала